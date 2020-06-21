Predicting the next holder of each title in WWE

Which of these WWE Superstars do you think will win titles this year?

Some of them are veterans, while a few could get that elusive first title.

Who will take the title from the Monster Among Men?

The title scenes in WWE are always changing. A performer can get hurt or do something that removes them from the chase for a Championship. A lot of the titles in WWE recently changed hands. WrestleMania often resets the deck in WWE and this year was no different.

Both Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman captured their respective Championships at the Show of Shows, whereas Asuka won her title after Money in the Bank. Even the two mid-card belts recently saw changes as AJ Styles won the vacant Intercontinental Championship earlier this month. Apollo Crews also won his first belt in WWE by defeating Andrade for the United States Championship.

The three titles that have been relatively stable in 2020 include both sets of tag team titles and Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship. Bayley is the current longest-reigning belt holder in the company, ruling over the women's division on Friday nights for most of the last year.

Her reign might be coming to an end this summer. Here are my predicted stars that will be the next in line to win each title in WWE. The 24/7 belt will not be included.

#9 The next Women's Tag Team Champions - The IIconics

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

There aren't many remaining teams that would make sense to dethrone Boss and Hug 2.0. The IIconics are one of the only true tag teams in the women's division as they entered NXT and WWE proper as a team.

WWE has provided makeshift teams here and there, and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross could also beat Boss and Hug again. The main thing to consider is which team would need it the most.

Whichever team beats Bayley and Banks will likely set them (the current Champs) on a collision course for the SmackDown Women's Championship. For those reasons, and the fact that Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have loud, defined characters that can help fill up the noise at the WWE Performance Center, I think they'll be the next Champs.

Not much was done when they took the titles initially from Boss and Hug and this would be a good way to pay them back for their efforts. Unless WWE wants Charlotte Flair to be a dual title holder like Bayley is at the moment, I think Kay and Royce will finally get the chance to have a decent run with the belts.

