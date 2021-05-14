Predicting the next holder of each title in WWE

As has been the case in the past, WrestleMania 37 reset most of the deck in WWE. While both Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley retained their titles at the Show of Shows, both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships changed hands.

The Intercontinental and United States titles also have new holders. AJ Styles and Omos became the new RAW Tag Team Champs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode retained their titles in back-to-back weeks but a title swap seems like it's coming soon.

The Mysterios will challenge for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles at WrestleMania Backlash. Roode and Ziggler have been Champions for a few months, so a title swap could be in store for Backlash.

What about the rest of the title holders in WWE? Here are predictions for the next WWE Superstars to hold each title. Since stars like John Cena and the Rock are not currently signed/active, they will not factor into selections. The picks for the next Champions are based on current rosters as well as injured stars who are ready to return to action.

#7 Who will be the next holders of WWE's Women's Tag Team titles?

This is probably one of the titles in WWE that is the hardest to predict. Several teams broke up last year, including Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Bayley and Sasha Banks, the IIconics and Fire and Desire.

Because of those dissolutions, there aren't many credible teams outside of the Champions. Charlotte Flair and Asuka had a brief alliance to give Flair a reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

It was also done to segway into a potential WrestleMania 37 program but Flair contracted COVID to end it. That angle was picked up the night after WrestleMania 37 as she cut her usual promo about being the best.

The Riott Squad is the only natural team left. Naomi and Lana and the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke seem to have been thrown together. Both duos have had a win here and there over the Champions but have lost all of their matches when the titles were on the line.

For that reason, some new names need to join the women's divisions. Once Baszler and Nia Jax lose their titles, they should break up and challenge for the RAW Women's Championship.

WWE seems obsessed with pushing Natalya and Tamina. Nattie beat Shayna Baszler on the SmackDown following WrestleMania. Unless Bayley and Carmella form a tag team based on their real-life friendship, Tamina and Nattie might be the team to dethrone Jax and Baszler.

Of all the faces I’ve punched in my career (and with various partners), it’s this woman, @TaminaSnuka who has made punching faces new and exciting again for me. Tomorrow we repay our faith in each other in gold. #SmackDown #ConsiderYourselvesWarned pic.twitter.com/etiSi4ckBc — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 13, 2021

They have a title shot on the go-home edition of SmackDown. If Tamina is taken out of the match due to last week's attack, then Natalya and her new partner could still win the belts.

The next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions - Natalya and Tamina

