Predicting the next holder of each WWE title near the mid-point of 2025

The WWE landscape changed greatly after WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso and John Cena made good on their Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber wins.

Main Event Jey beat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title, and Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Both Jacob Fatu and Dominik Mysterio captured gold at The Show of Shows. Zelina Vega is another new titleholder, winning the Women's United States Title from Chelsea Green.

Which stars are next in line to lift gold? Here are predictions for the next holder of each title in WWE.

#7. The fate of WWE's Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez only regained the Women's Tag Team Titles so that Becky Lynch could turn on Lyra Valkyria. Since they didn't get to challenge for the titles at WrestleMania 41, Valkyria and Bayley will be the next Women's Tag Team Champions.

With so many great tag teams on SmackDown, a few need to be moved to RAW. The Motor City Machine Guns could have a great feud with The New Day, and they should dethrone Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the World Tag Team Championship.

As for the Street Profits, bookers rushed Fraxiom's title shot. They would have been the perfect team to dethrone the 'Profits, as they were among the best teams in the world while in NXT. Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo should pivot to tag team gold since Sikoa shouldn't win Money in the Bank.

#6. The Women's United States & Intercontinental Championships

Will Lyra Valkyria be able to get through Becky Lynch? [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Vakyria's time as the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion may be coming to an end. Chelsea Green had a run of around 120 days as the first Women's US Champ.

Since Becky Lynch is back, she'll beat Lyra for the title after losing to her twice already. By putting Zelina Vega and Giulia in the same Money in the Bank qualifier, it sets the stage for a potential feud.

Charlotte Flair is the third woman and will only miss out if someone else is pinned. Vega is a hard worker, but she has yet to get over with the fans as the champion. Giulia beating Vega for the Women's US Title would announce her to the main roster fans once again.

Predictions: Becky Lynch is next Women's Intercontinental Champion; Giulia is next Women's US Champion.

#5. The Intercontinental & United States Championships

Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Title in a Fatal Four-Way at WrestleMania 41. Since he pinned Finn Balor, Balor will be instrumental when he loses it. Sheamus returned on last week's RAW and has been adamant about winning the belt. It's the one title missing from his resume. Many names could beat Dirty Dom, including Balor himself, Penta, or other stars.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu's US Title is in a similar boat. Solo Sikoa could cost him the championship, meaning any number of stars could be the beneficiary. Maybe Carmelo Hayes could finally win his first title on the main roster.

Prediction: Sheamus wins the Intercontinental Title; Carmelo Hayes wins the US Title.

#4. Ending Tiffy's time with the WWE Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton has already defeated Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax in recent months. Neither needs to be in the title picture for the rest of 2025. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss qualified for Money in the Bank and more than deserves one more run with a major title.

It still feels like bookers are hesitant to give her another title run. With the way Naomi has changed after attacking Jade Cargill, she would be the perfect candidate to win Money in the Bank.

Her heel work deserves a reward instead of crowning the same four or five women. Officials can revisit Naomi's feud with Cargill and finally crown The Storm if that's the plan.

However, Cargill still needs some work before she's the face of RAW or SmackDown's women's division.

Prediction: Naomi beats Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title.

#3. IYO SKY retained the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley will challenge IYO SKY again at some point, but shouldn't win the Women's World Championship already after losing it in February. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan don't need another major title win either.

SKY should reign until SummerSlam since she won the title before WrestleMania. The longer she holds the Women's World Title, the more susceptible she'll be to a cash-in.

An interviewer asked her that question on RAW after winning Money in the Bank a few years ago. With the potential for some roster changes in the next month, the person who dethrones her could come from SmackDown.

The longer they wait also offers up more viable options, with both Asuka and Bianca Belair likely returning from injury. When it comes time for a switch, it will be a betrayal that costs SKY the title.

Prediction: Asuka turns on IYO SKY and wins the Women's World Championship.

#2. Who will end Yeet mania with the World Heavyweight Title?

Jey Uso has challengers coming at him from every direction. [Image Credit: WWE.com]

One thing Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes did was offer Jey Uso a shot when they won a title. Jey hasn't done the same since winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Zayn has come to Jey's aid at nearly every turn, saving him from beatdown after beatdown. When it's time to return the favor, the Yeet Master was nowhere to be found. Sami keeps mentioning how he'll finally win a World title, something Jey did in only two years as a singles star.

Whether through Money in the Bank or another avenue, Zayn will turn on Jey. If not, what is WWE even doing with the constant mentions and lovefest between the two?

Prediction: Sam Zayn beats Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

#1. Who ends John Cena's reign of terror as Undisputed WWE Champion?

Cody Rhodes has been put through the ringer on The Road to WrestleMania over the last three years. He had to deal with Bloodline interference over the last two years, including The Rock putting himself directly in Cody's path last year.

He did the same this year, but settled for John Cena as his champion after Rhodes rejected his offer. The American Nightmare has rolled with every punch and blow that's been thrown his way, and it's been a lot.

Cena will lose the title to someone before 2025 is up, and Rhodes deserved a bit more than one year as champion after ending four years of Roman Reigns.

Prediction: John Cena loses the Undisputed WWE Title back to Cody Rhodes.

