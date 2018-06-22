Predicting The Other Participants In The Multi-Person Match At Extreme Rules

Here are our predictions for the other participants in the Multi-Person Match at Extreme Rules.

Who will be the other participants in the Multi-Person Match?

This week on WWE Raw, General Manager Kurt Angle had announced that a multi-person match would take place at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view to determine the #1 Contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. Furthermore, he even announced that Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns are going to be a part of it.

As of now, we don't know how many people will be a part of the match, or what is going to be the format of the match. It could be a Fatal four-Way Match, a Six Pack Challenge, a 7-Man Gauntlet Match, or a 30-Man Royal Rumble! But, one thing is sure. It is going to be one heck of a match.

Nonetheless, we predict here the participants which Kurt Angle could announce. So, here are our predictions for the participants in the Multi-Person Match at Extreme Rules.

#5 Constable Corbin

Constable Corbin could add himself in the Multi-Person Match at Extreme Rules

After being promoted to the role of a Constable by Stephanie McMahon, Constable Corbin has made the life of Angle miserable.

He sticks his nose in all of Angle's job to leave a lasting impression in the eyes of Stephanie McMahon. So, don't get surprised if Constable Corbin enters himself in the Multi-Person Match.

The former Mr.Money in the Bank even defeated the team of Finn Balor and Braun Strowman alongside Kevin Owens on Raw this week. Picking a main-event victory on an episode of Raw is no small deal.

There are a lot of stalwarts on the roster who could have done the honors, but Corbin was chosen this week. It is an indication that WWE has some huge plans for Corbin.

The Lone Wolf has been left out of both Backlash and the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. If WWE doesn't want to subvert his credibility further, it is extremely important that he is added to this match.