8 Alternate superstars who could have participated in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

What if the following superstars were involved in some other storylines and the WWE had to insert other Superstars?

The present Money in the Bank Ladder Match participants

Before you start reading the list and complain about it, let's make one thing one clear. We are in no way against the WWE's decision to include the above eight pictured superstars in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Superstars like Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman deserve to be on the match card more than anyone else. Moreover, they are the favorites to go home with the briefcase.

WWE surely had booked the match by keeping the other storylines in mind. Like, they wanted the Intercontinental Championship to be defended on the show to prove that Seth Rollins is a "workhorse" champion. But, what if these restrictions weren't imposed on the WWE? Who would have they booked?

Here are eight alternative superstars who could have filled the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Card.

#8 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins would be missed at this year's Money in the Bank

As you might have already guessed from the introduction, Rollins should have qualified for the match if it weren't for the WWE's decision to make him defend the Intercontinental Championship.

Who can forget the main-event of WrestleMania 32? Rollins had lost his previous match against Randy Orton at the show, but cashed-in his contract and became the new WWE Champion at the main event.

The next day, no one was talking about the sublime RKO of Orton. Everyone was talking about the opportunity the Kingslayer had seized at the Grandest Stage of All.

After the dubious finish in the encounter between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble, it is certain that they will lock horns again. Although the trick is old, the fans wouldn't have minded if it were facsimiled at another PPV.