Predicting the Superstars that will make up the final four of the Men's Royal Rumble match 

There are many names that could feasibly make it to the final four of the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble bout, and around ten names who are very likely to end up there.

While the men have obviously participated in the contest more over the years, because it has been offered to them since the late 1980s, the women have only had three Royal Rumble matches to speak of. This makes deciding the final female four a little easier to imagine.

Since the roster has more men, there are more names that make sense in terms of lasting until the end of the Royal Rumble. Randy Orton is always a threat due to his standing in WWE, along with the fact that he's already won two Royal Rumbles.

Someone like Bobby Lashley has been greatly protected since he joined up with MVP. While he may not win the entire thing, his handling suggests he'll have a strong showing this year.

There's also always the threat of a returning star or WWE Legend lasting until he end of the mach. Just revisit Edge returning in the 2020 Royal Rumble and making it to the final four. So which current WWE stars have the best shot at comprising this year's final four? Here are predictions for the male combatants that will battle it out for a title shot at WrestleMania 37.

#5 Superstar that will make the final four of the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble - The last two final Fours

Who will last until the end this year?

2019 - Seth Rollins, Andrade, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler

2020 - Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Randy Orton

Just like Charlotte Flair and the Women's Royal Rumble contests, if Roman Reigns is in the match for the men, he's making the final four. He's done so every year he's been in a Rumble match including 2014-2018 and last year. The Big Dog did not compete in the 2019 Royal Rumble due to illness. Since he's not in this year's melee, he will obviously not be in the final four.

That opens it up for some other stars to finally get a chance to last until the end. Braun Strowman bucked the trend of big guys being unceremoniously eliminated in 2019. He was the last person eliminated by 2019 winner Seth Rollins.

While the likes of Andrade and Dolph Ziggler may seem like outliers in the group, Ziggler is a trusted WWE veteran that could have helped move the action along. Andrade's spot might have been a good sign moving forward for El Idolo, but after his 2020, the spotlight hasn't lasted for the former NXT Champion.