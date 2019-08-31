Predicting the four WWE Superstars who will advance to the semifinals of King of the Ring 2019

Who will be in the last four?

The first round of the WWE King of the Ring 2019 came to an end this week on SmackDown Live and brought down with it a couple of upsets. When the tournament began last week, sixteen competitors started off and after the conclusion of the first round, only eight Superstars are left.

King of the Ring had some unexpected results in the first round. Perhaps the biggest upset from RAW was the elimination of Drew McIntyre, who was beaten by Ricochet this week. Kevin Owens was another big name who failed to advance to the next round, although, he didn't have a clean defeat as Shane McMahon interfered to help Elias register a win.

Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander and Baron Corbin won their respective matches on RAW while Elias, Ali, Andrade and Chad Gable were the SmackDown Live Superstars to progress in the tournament.

Considering the results of the tournament so far, it is not easy to pick a winner. The second round will start next week and here is a prediction of the four Superstars who can progress in the tournament.

#4 Andrade (Set to face Chad Gable)

Andrade

Andrade had a fantastic start to the tournament as he beat Apollo Crews. Prior to the match, the former NXT Champion crossed paths with Crews a couple of times on SmackDown Live and when the two men collided in the first round of King of the Ring tournament, Andrade didn't toil hard to defeat Crews.

Andrade will face Chad Gable, who moved forward following an impressive victory over Shelton Benjamin. Though Gable and Benjamin had a short match, their athleticism was on show and the former could be a challenging opponent for Andrade when the two men cross paths in the second round.

The tournament has not been predictable thus far but Andrade should be one of the favourites to win the crown. There is no doubt that Gable is an exceptional performer as well but he doesn't have notable momentum while after dominating Rey Mysterio in recent weeks, Andrade is on a roll.

