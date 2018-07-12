Predicting the Results of Each Match at Extreme Rules

Akshay Thimmaya

Extreme Rules will take place this Sunday out of the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The card has shaped up to be a pretty good one, with big names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan participating in marquee matches. It is also wonderful to see that most of the major titles will be defended at the show, with the exception of the Cruiserweight and Universal Championships.

However, Extreme Rules is merely a warm-up to Summerslam, so do not expect any big changes to occur at the event, as the WWE will want to feature its biggest names at The Biggest Party of the Summer. So, let's check out the predicted results for every match featured on the Extreme Rules card.

#1 The New Day vs. SAnitY: Tables Match Kick-off

Ready to make their mark

SAnitY debuted by ambushing and eviscerating The Usos before ultimately setting their focus on The New Day. The two trios are slated to face-off against one another in the kick-off match of Extreme Rules in a Tables Match.

SAnitY's main roster run is due to truly take-off and their match against The New Day may establish them as fearsome forces to be reckoned with on Smackdown Live.

Expect a frenetic, high-octane match to open the show with SAnitY getting the win. SAnitY needs their credibility to be established and The New Day will not be hurt by the loss.

Prediction: SAnitY wins.