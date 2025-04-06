Predicting WWE's next 5 debuts/returns and when they will happen

Rey Fenix made an impressive WWE debut by defeating NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer on the latest episode of SmackDown. His appearance came a month after his AEW release and two months after the WWE debut of his real-life brother, Penta.

Due to the timing of certain releases and the build-up to WrestleMania 41, some returns and debuts will be staggered. The episodes of RAW and SmackDown after The Showcase of The Immortals are usually prime spots for big moments.

With Fenix's debut in the books, the following are predictions for the next five WWE returns/debuts. Stars will be listed chronologically in order of the predicted time they will appear.

#5. Aleister Black returns to WWE on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania

WWE has the chance to do something truly unique in the two weeks before WrestleMania 41. Kevin Owens had to bow out of his planned match with Randy Orton due to a serious neck injury.

The Viper was left without an opponent for The Show of Shows, so he hit SmackDown GM Nick Aldis with an RKO out of anger. Cryptic vignettes have also been airing on SmackDown, with one leading to Fenix's debut.

The other is reportedly for Aleister Black. The former NXT Champion could appear out of the darkness and attack Orton, leading to a make-up contest for WrestleMania. It could also begin a feud to keep him busy ahead of Backlash.

There doesn't need to be a winner since neither can afford a loss. To shake things up, the former NXT Champ will debut on the next SmackDown after a final vignette.

#4. The Rock returns on the final RAW before WrestleMania

The Final Boss hasn't been seen since John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

The Rock has made a point of muddling up storylines at WrestleMania over the last two years. The main object of his attention has been Cody Rhodes. He famously coveted Rhodes' soul but was rejected. John Cena then, shockingly, turned heel after earning a title shot against the Undisputed WWE Champion.

After talking such a big game for weeks, The Final Boss hasn't appeared since the ending of Elimination Chamber. If he doesn't show up before WrestleMania, it will be another bad mark on his recent record.

He won't avoid the spotlight of Las Vegas, so expect The Rock to pop up on the WrestleMania go-home RAW to spook Rhodes.

#3. Rusev emerges on the RAW after WrestleMania

AEW released former TNT Champion Miro (aka Rusev) in February, signaling a disappointing end to his tenure in the company.

Since his departure coincided with that of Rey Fenix, Ricky Starks, and Malakai Black, many believed he'd be coming back to WWE. The former United States Champion reportedly re-signed with the company but has not had vignettes like the others.

With Fenix joining SmackDown and Black being rumored to join the luchador on the blue brand, Rusev could join RAW. To maximize impact, it could happen on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

#2. Becky Lynch comes back on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch has missed WWE action since last May. Last year, She won the Women's World Championship after Rhea Ripley vacated the title due to injury. The Man later dropped the gold to Liv Morgan and failed to regain it in a Steel Cage match on RAW in May.

The Irish star took several months off and was technically a free agent for the second half of 2024. However, she reportedly signed a new deal and was briefly featured in the promotional material for RAW on Netflix.

Since she wasn't considered for major title programs for The Showcase of The Immortals, WWE could be saving Lynch's return for a bigger moment, which could take place on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

She can confront the Women's World Champion or turn on Lyra Valkyria to set up Lyra's first big angle as Women's Intercontinental Champion.

#1. Hikuleo joins The Bloodline fray on SmackDown after WrestleMania

Former NJPW star Hikuleo reportedly signed with the company last summer due to ties with those in the neverending Bloodline saga. He's the real-life brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa but hasn't been used yet.

With Jacob Fatu earning a shot at LA Knight's United States Title, things could heat up in Las Vegas. Solo Sikoa and Tama could cost The Samoan Werewolf the match. It could then lead to a heated confrontation on the SmackDown following The Show of Shows.

If Tonga Loa or Bronson Reed isn't ready to return from injury, finally getting Hikuleo on the board would be a good wrinkle in the storyline. He could attack Fatu on behalf of Sikoa if Fatu blows up.

