Predicting all WWE title holders at the end of 2020

It's already September in one of the craziest years in recent memory. In less than four months, 2020 will end and many people will hope for better things. While it's a bit difficult to predict everything, wishful thinking at least gives us the hope that everything will hopefully be better once the calendar shifts to 2021. WWE is no different.

From putting on shows without crowds to embracing pre-taped, cinematic wrestling matches, WWE has truly lived up to the adage that "the show must go on." During the era of no live audiences, stars like Apollo Crews and Shayna Baszler have won their first major titles in WWE. Drew McIntyre has won other titles before, but not the WWE Championship, and he won that title in his first official shot at it.

Since his title victory occurred without a crowd, some have wondered if the moment lost some of it's emotion. We probably shouldn't say that to McIntyre because he's helped carry the WWE during one of the most trying times in all of human history.

So since he's carried the torch through the pandemic, will he be rewarded with a lengthy title reign? He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in April, making his run as Champion enter it's sixth month. Will he walk into 2021 still holding the WWE Championship? What about the other title holders in WWE?

Here are my predictions regarding who will be holding each title as the year ends. The picks are based on the current roster and landscape. Any number of things can happen between now and the end of the year like injuries, free agent signings and call ups. The 24/7 title will not be included here.

#9 WWE Women's Tag Team Champions - Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Baszler and Jax

It's hard to think that any team, either current or one that forms within the next few months, can or will dethrone Baszler and Jax. They are two of the most formidable women in all of WWE. Outside of Asuka (because of her all-around skill), Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair (top female WWE stars), a realistic duo of female stars that could give the Champs a run for their money does not exist at the moment.

The main way that the Champs will ultimately lose the belts, however, is when one turns on the other. It will leave the star left behind in a likely handicap match spot where she will succumb to the numbers game. Could a team from RETRIBUTION use its numbers to eventually overcome the likes of Jax and the Queen of Spades?

Most of the teams that have been built up over the last two years have disbanded. Teams like Bayley/Banks, Mandy Rose/Sonya Deville, the IIconics, the Kabuki Warriors and Nikki Cross/Alexa Bliss no longer exist. Unless Lynch and Flair return and briefly unite to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, there is no reason to think a change will happen until next year.