On last week's episode of NXT, Shawn Michaels introduced a new match that would take place at NXT: Deadline. The Iron Survivor match will pit five current stars against each other in a 25-minute bout.

The star with the most pinfalls at the end of the match will be crowned Iron Survivor. Anyone pinned during the match will serve time in the penalty box. The winning wrestler gets the next shot at the NXT Championship.

At NXT: Deadline, Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Title against Apollo Crews. That's why Crews won't feature here. With so much on the line, however, five other performers will get the chance of a lifetime to earn a spot in NXT history.

Michaels will unveil the participants in each match next week. Wes Lee and Dijak would have made sense, but they are headed for their own showdown. Here are predictions for the five men who will compete in the Iron Survivor Match at NXT: Deadline.

#5 JD McDonagh is still a main-event star in NXT

McDonagh still has his eyes on NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

McDonagh has already lost twice to Breakker. He did, however, tell the Champ that he'll never stop coming for the title.

The Irishman has proven to be one of the top performers in NXT, pushing Breakker and others to the limit. McDonagh also has a good gas tank, so he makes sense as one of the performers in the match.

The roster is stacked with talent, but Breakker has already defeated most of the top stars. Hence, it looks like at least one or two stars he has already put away may be in the match at NXT: Deadline.

#4 Nathan Frazer is ascending the ranks in NXT

Frazer may have missed out on his shot at the North American title, but he's on the rise. He's produced in every one of his matches in NXT and is the protege of Seth Rollins.

Being connected to the Architect may give Frazer a quicker path to success. His in-ring acumen has also increased his chances. Most of the stars who Breakker has defeated are his size or a little smaller. Few, however, are as fast-paced and frenetic as Frazer.

Because of that, Frazer seems like a smart choice to enter the bout. He could start it off as it would help to build sympathy for the face, similar to gauntlet matches.

#3 Grayson Waller is yet to taste NXT gold

Waller's mouth might get him a future title shot.

Waller may not have a title, but he's consistently featured on NXT programming. He is one of the best talkers in WWE and has already taken part in big-time matches, including a spot in last year's WarGames contest.

The brash Aussie last hosted an episode of the Grayson Waller Effect featuring Von Wagner and Breakker. On this week's show, he questioned fellow countryman Duke Hudson's commitment to Chase U. At the moment, he doesn't have a set path.

Since there are multiple people in this match, Waller will likely be a part of it. He's delivered in multi-wrestler matches with some big spots. Expect the braggart to take part in the Iron Survivor bout at NXT: Deadline.

#2 A mystery opponent like Robert Roode would provide intrigue for NXT: Deadline

Is a Roode return right around the corner?

McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov, Cameron Grimes, Wagner, Tyler Bate, Dolph Ziggler, and Tommaso Ciampa have all lost to Breakker. The list of stars who could present a believable threat is dwindling with each successful defense.

It wouldn't make sense if someone like Axiom or Odyssey Jones were in the match. They're either back from injury or are not currently credible threats to defeat Breakker. Therefore, expect a surprise entrant in the contest. Michaels may announce the name next Tuesday or wait until NXT: Deadline.

Someone like Robert Roode would make sense. He's been off of television with an injury but could return at any time. He has name-brand recognition and is a former NXT Champion. Don't be surprised if the Glorious One returns to NXT.

#1 Carmelo Hayes needs to be on the NXT: Deadline card

For the duration of NXT 2.0 and the newest version, it seemed like only a matter of time before Carmelo Hayes won the NXT title. He called himself the "A Champ" while being a North American Champion. Losing to Wes Lee, however, will likely end that chapter of his NXT career.

Hayes is a favorite of Michaels and has proven why with every performance. There's a reason why he hasn't been pinned much in NXT - he's one of the top stars of the brand with or without a title.

Breakker and Hayes haven't squared off one-on-one and Hayes would be a believable threat to dethrone Bron. Having Hayes win the Iron Survivor Match would also be a way to pay him back for eating the pin against Lee.

