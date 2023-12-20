R-Truth to partner with 35-year-old to dethrone The Judgment Day? Exploring unlikely alliance 

R-Truth could decide to team up with a former champion on WWE RAW to try and take down The Judgment Day.

The heel faction escaped with a victory over The Creed Brothers last night on RAW to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. R-Truth attempted to get JD McDonagh kicked out of the group and it led to a singles match last night, with the stipulation being that the loser would have to leave the faction. JD McDonagh lost the match but Rhea Ripley later told him that he wasn't going to be kicked out of the group.

The Judgment Day has made it clear to R-Truth that they have no interest in him joining the faction. If the 51-year-old is ever able to register that message, he could decide to team up with someone on RAW to challenge the faction for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has disappeared from WWE television following the Fatal 4-Way to determine Gunther's opponent at Survivor Series on the November 6 episode of WWE RAW. He had reportedly suffered a concussion in the match won by The Miz and returned to action earlier this month at a live event. Ricochet was involved in a popular tag team with Braun Strowman earlier this year before The Monster of All Monsters also went down with an injury.

R-Truth could approach Ricochet and suggest that they team up to challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Ricochet would likely jump at the opportunity to get back on television, and the unlikely duo would pose a unique threat to The Judgment Day.

WWE RAW star Nia Jax breaks character to confess her love for R-Truth

Nia Jax recently broke character on social media to confess her love for the former United States Champion.

The veteran returned to the promotion during a backstage segment at Survivor Series 2023 and was also spotted in the crowd during Jey Uso's entrance. He has convinced himself that he is part of The Judgment Day faction and has been a thorn in the faction's side on WWE RAW.

The Irresistible Force took to social media after R-Truth suggested that JD McDonagh be kicked out of The Judgment Day and disclosed that she loved him.

"I love @RonKillings," she wrote.

The Judgment Day has become a very powerful faction on WWE RAW but they have come up short several times as of late. It will be interesting to see if any other superstars try to join the faction in the weeks ahead.

