Randy Orton to attack former World Champion for his actions on WWE RAW? Potential explored

Randy Orton is heading into WWE Backlash 2025 to compete with none other than John Cena, who is not only his old rival but the new 17-time World Champion. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41.

For The Viper, this isn’t just a match—it’s a chance to reclaim gold and cement his legacy. But now, former World Champion Seth Rollins may have complicated Randy Orton’s path to a clean title reign, and The Legend Killer might not take it lightly.

On last night's RAW, The Architect fully embraced his heel turn by opening the show with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. Rollins and Heyman tried to drag Sami Zayn into their circle, offering him a WWE Championship opportunity and a move to SmackDown. Zayn refused the offer and paid the price, getting destroyed by Breakker and then curb-stomped by The Visionary. But what raised eyebrows was Rollins and The Wiseman dangling a future title shot at The Great Liberator—a title that Orton might soon hold.

This might put Randy Orton in a bad mindset. The Viper returned at Elimination Chamber 2025 to save Sami Zayn from a brutal post-match attack by Kevin Owens. But if Rollins is now trying to backdoor Zayn into a title shot right after Orton potentially wins the gold, it could feel like a betrayal to The Apex Predator. Randy Orton is all about earning your place, and Seth Rollins playing matchmaker for Zayn doesn’t sit right, as The Great Liberator is trying to win the gold fair and square.

This will be Orton's biggest opportunity in years, and the last thing he might want is a setup that makes him an immediate target. If The Architect is already plotting Zayn’s rise right after Backlash, The Legend Killer might take action early. And in typical 'Viper' fashion, that might mean striking Rollins down with an RKO.

It can be before Seth can mess up what could be Randy Orton’s final shot at a dominant title reign. Right now, these are just speculations, and nothing is confirmed.

Vince Russo didn't like Randy Orton's RKO to John Cena after WrestleMania 41

After WrestleMania 41, WWE reignited the legendary rivalry between The Franchise Player and Randy Orton, but not everyone is on board with how it’s been handled. Wrestling Veteran Vince Russo criticized WWE for booking The Viper to RKO Cena just 24 hours after his win as a heel with Travis Scott’s interference.

Russo believes that by having Randy Orton strike so soon, the creative team instantly took the spotlight and momentum away from John Cena’s massive moment, calling it a missed opportunity to build real heat.

According to Russo, Triple H and his team made a major mistake by rushing the attack. Drawing comparisons to Hulk Hogan’s iconic heel turn and nWo debut, Russo pointed out that Hogan wasn’t undercut the next day, unlike The Cenation Leader. He argued that Cena’s heel turn should have been allowed to breathe with his new persona.

With both legends now facing each other in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis, fans are hyped. But if Russo is right, WWE might have already blunted the impact of one of the biggest heel turns in recent years.

