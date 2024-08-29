Randy Orton - MGK controversy: 3 WWE Superstars who reacted to the drama

Randy Orton has been involved in many feuds not just in WWE, but also in mainstream media, with his most recent adversary being MGK. Due to the unexpected crossover, even The Viper's fellow superstars joined the action.

A lot of popular names were present at the 2024 SummerSlam, WWE stars or not. One of the mainstream names who were part of the event was Machine Gun Kelly, who accompanied Logan Paul in his entrance against LA Knight. As it turns out, another superstar MGK interacted with was Randy Orton backstage.

As the Cleveland artist claimed on IMPAULSIVE, he confronted Randy backstage after remembering that the latter had allegedly insulted him before. Orton then hinted on social media that MGK was lying about it, who then replied that cameras were rolling and asked the company to show the footage. Since then, more stars have also chimed into the drama.

For this list, we will look at three WWE Superstars who reacted to Randy Orton and MGK's exchange.

#3. Xavier Woods took Randy Orton's side

Xavier Woods, and The New Day in general, have had many encounters with Randy throughout the years. While the majority of their exchanges saw them on the opposite side of the ring, the RAW star was on Orton's side this time.

As per Xavier Woods, if somebody had actually cursed Randy to his face like the singer claimed he did, the person wouldn't be able to tell the story. From the looks of it, The New Day member has known The Viper enough to know what would have happened if the confrontation did happen.

#2. Grayson Waller poked fun at the situation

One of the first WWE stars who took notice of the drama was Grayson Waller, who unsurprisingly decided to have fun with it and somewhat mock Machine Gun Kelly's comments.

On the SmackDown star's X/Twitter, he shared that he was backstage at SummerSlam and joked that he saw both men fight. MGK "double-legged" Randy, put him in a headlock, and followed it with a "Noogie," as Waller recounted things and the star even rated the brawl a three and a half stars.

#1. Kevin Owens also has history with MGK in WWE

MGK and Kevin Owens met on WWE RAW in 2015 [Image Credits: WWE.com]

On the June 15, 2015, episode of WWE RAW, the rapper performed his song, A Little More, in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. He was later joined by Kevin Owens after the performance, but instead of getting a congratulations, the superstar Powerbombed the singer off the stage since he was in a bad mood. It's no wonder why the former champion is on the side of his former tag team partner.

Unlike the first two superstars, Owens did not tweet words but instead photos of him and Randy Orton and Logan and Kelly, possibly suggesting that they should have a tag team match to settle the drama.

