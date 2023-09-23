Randy Orton must make WWE return prior to Fastlane 2023: 4 reasons explored

Randy Orton is arguably one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. Interestingly, his career was almost never to be, as he initially pursued the military instead of professional wrestling. Thankfully, he eventually followed in the footsteps of his famous wrestler dad, Cowboy Bob Orton, and other family members.

In the 23 years since Orton began training, he has become a massive success. He is a 14-time world champion, a number only John Cena and Ric Flair are recognized for having bested. Unfortunately, he's been away for over a year due to a severe back injury and surgery.

Some fans feared that he may never return to the ring, but those worries are beginning to be alleviated. The Viper was spotted at the Performance Center, and there's a belief that he may be preparing for a return.

If Orton is set to have a big comeback, he could appear on television leading up to Fastlane in two weeks. This article will look at a handful of reasons why it may be a good idea for The Legend Killer to return imminently.

#4. TKO has been looking for major moments and surprises since taking over

Expand Tweet

The pro wrestling world has completely changed. After decades and several generations of McMahon domination, Vince McMahon no longer owns or has a majority ownership of WWE. He didn't leave the company to his children. However, he instead merged it with Endeavor as TKO Group Holdings.

TKO wanted to make a massive statement upon the merger being completed last week. SmackDown featured two major surprises, with Pat McAfee and The Rock making their WWE returns.

The new era for World Wrestling Entertainment needs big surprises, especially when battling football, which is obliterating Monday Night RAW in viewership. Bringing The Viper back as soon as possible will be a massive surprise, truly showing off the power of the TKO era.

#3. Matt Riddle's release leaves a major hole in the company

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle is a talented professional wrestler. During his time in WWE, he won multiple titles, including the United States Championship, RAW Tag Team Titles, and NXT Tag Team Titles.

Unfortunately, The Original Bro's time in WWE has ended, at least for now. He revealed he was released by World Wrestling Entertainment shortly before SmackDown went on the air.

While Matt is a great performer, many believe his antics outside the ring led to his termination. Regardless, the company just lost a high-level babyface. Orton returning before Fastlane can fill Riddle's spot immediately. He could even potentially team up with Drew McIntyre on the red brand.

#2. WWE Fastlane could use the boost

Expand Tweet

WWE Fastlane 2023 is rapidly approaching. The big show will air from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, October 7th. The building can hold well over 10,000 fans, and the show will likely sell out.

Despite the event being two weeks away, WWE has yet to announce a single bout for the show. A tag team match was nearly announced during Friday Night SmackDown, but a vicious attack by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on AJ Styles has left that bout in doubt.

One way to immediately drum up interest for Fastlane is by having Orton return beforehand. The company could promote Fastlane as his first match back or even his first time addressing fans after potentially showing up on RAW or SmackDown as a surprise. The Viper will undoubtedly add intrigue to the event.

#1. Randy Orton should interact with John Cena before Cena leaves again

John Cena on SmackDown

The final reason Randy Orton should return to WWE ahead of the Fastlane Premium Live Event is selfish. Fans need to see the 14-time world champion interact with John Cena.

The Face That Runs The Place has been back for several weeks, but his time with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut will be short-lived. He'll soon return to Hollywood, potentially sooner than expected, depending on the outcome of the negotiations between studios and the unions.

John Cena and Randy Orton have a long history together in WWE. They came together in OVW, and both men debuted on the main roster in 2002. They had an epic rivalry that spanned most of their careers. Seeing the pair interact in 2023, for what may be their last opportunity to do so, is hard to pass up.