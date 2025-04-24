Randy Orton to quit WWE and join AEW after Backlash? Possibility explored

Randy Orton has turned his attention to the Undisputed WWE Championship, currently held by John Cena, after beating Joe Hendry at WrestleMania 41. Orton hit the RKO on Cena this past Monday, opening up the possibility of challenging for the title at Backlash in his hometown of St. Louis.

While that appears inevitable, could a loss against the 17-time World Champion in front of his hometown crowd lead to The Viper quitting the company and joining AEW?

The new Undisputed WWE Champion's goal is to ruin pro wrestling. If Cena cheats and beats Orton at Backlash, it may lead to The Viper losing control of the voices inside his head and leaving the company. Cena ruining pro wrestling could push The Apex Predator to go "where the best wrestle."

Randy Orton was previously linked to AEW in 2019. However, it was just a way for him to get leverage on WWE regarding a new contract. And speaking of contracts, Orton signed a five-year extension in 2024, so it would take four more years before he could explore becoming elite.

At that point, the 14-time World Champion will be pushing 50, but it's still a possibility. Cope (FKA Edge) was in that age range when he joined AEW. Randy can always ask for his release, but he seems to be a WWE lifer. But as the saying goes in wrestling, "Never say never!"

How did Randy Orton sneak into the ring to hit an RKO on John Cena?

While it's not surprising to see Randy Orton hit an RKO out of nowhere, some fans still wondered how The Viper slithered into the ring without gaining much attention. A viral video on X later revealed that Randy was under the ring and crawled his way out to drop John Cena on the mat.

Cena opened the show, so Orton had an easier path to get under the ring. He pretended to check the ring and ropes alongside the crew before sneaking under the ring just before the show started.

Here's the video of how Orton did it:

It will be interesting to see how Cena responds to Orton's attack on RAW. The Hollywood star is advertised to appear on the April 25 edition of SmackDown, which is the official brand for the Undisputed WWE Championship and The Viper.

