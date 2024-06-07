Randy Orton to return and demand a match against 36-year-old star? Exploring possible angle with Nick Aldis on SmackDown

Randy Orton has not been seen on WWE television since his most recent match against Gunther at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. There is a good possibility that The Viper could be on a rampage upon his return, especially after what transpired in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The match between Orton and Gunther ended in a controversial fashion when the former was pinned despite his shoulder being off the mat. Therefore, the former WWE Champion could return to SmackDown and demand a rematch against The Ring General. He could ask General Manager Nick Aldis to use his authoritarian power to make arrangements for this inter-brand match at any cost.

However, with Gunther being a RAW Superstar, Adam Pearce could deny Aldis' possible request to book this match. Pearce could negotiate a deal in which he might ask the SmackDown General Manager to trade Randy Orton to the red brand if the latter wants a rematch against the former Intercontinental Champion.

Even though Nick Aldis might not like the concept, The Viper might accept the possible offer because he may be desperately looking to get his hands on the Imperium leader. This could lead to a rematch between Orton and Gunther at the Money in the Bank 2024 Premium Live Event.

Triple H's admission of the contentious conclusion to their 2024 King of the Ring finals match suggests that a rematch between The Legend Killer and The Ring General may be in the works. Hence, it could happen at the spectacular event on July 6, 2024.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton seems to be recuperating from an injury

Randy Orton and Gunther delivered a grueling match in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. However, The Viper appears to have aggravated a knee injury during the match, which he suffered during the semifinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament against Tama Tonga on SmackDown.

The Apex Predator was seen struggling with his knee throughout his match against Gunther in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Regardless, he competed in the match and fought till the very end. As a result, it exacerbated his situation.

Randy Orton is seemingly recovering from his knee injury, as he has not been seen on WWE television since his encounter with The Ring General. Although it seems to be a storyline injury, The Viper would most likely remain on a brief hiatus to sell the injury angle.

It will be interesting to see when Randy Orton returns to WWE television and if he looks to hunt down Gunther upon his comeback to SmackDown.

