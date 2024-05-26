Randy Orton to turn heel, huge rematch & more - 4 Things Triple H can do after addressing major King of the Ring botch

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 is in the books, and Triple H has reacted to the controversy surrounding the event. Gunther battled Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament and emerged victorious. However, the finish was controversial, as Orton's shoulders were not down during the pinfall.

Triple H commented on the controversial finish following the show and hinted that there could be a rematch. The Game also confirmed Randy Orton was banged up following the match and could miss "a moment or two".

Listed below are four things Triple H could do after addressing the botched finish at King and Queen of the Ring.

#4. Triple H could book a rematch at a major WWE show

Randy Orton could be out of action for a while if his injury is deemed to be serious. However, WWE's Chief Content Officer could decide to book Randy Orton versus Gunther once again at an upcoming Premium Live Event if the veteran will not be out for long.

Clash at the Castle 2024 will take place in Scotland on June 15. Damian Priest is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at the PLE next month. The Game could add a rematch between Orton and Gunther to the card to get fans even more excited about the show.

#3. Triple H and Randy Orton could reignite their rivalry

Randy Orton may not be satisfied with simply getting a rematch against Gunther following his loss at King and Queen of the Ring. Triple H noted that the referee's decision was final, and Gunther is this year's King of the Ring during a backstage interview today.

The Viper may want another chance to win King of the Ring and could start a rivalry with Triple H on WWE SmackDown.

While Triple H is retired from in-ring competition, there could be a power struggle between the two legends. Orton could try to get SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis on his side and demand that the result at today's Premium Live Event be thrown out entirely due to the controversial finish.

#2. Randy Orton could turn heel and make The Game's life miserable

Randy Orton is currently portraying a babyface on WWE television, but it may only be a matter of time before his ego gets out of control. The controversial finish to his match at King and Queen of the Ring could be the excuse Orton was looking for to turn heel.

He has not won many big matches since his return from injury at WWE Survivor Series 2023, and his comeback has been upstaged by CM Punk. The 44-year-old could finally snap and make The Game's life miserable by attacking random WWE Superstars on SmackDown.

#1. The King of Kings could announce a Triple Threat match for SummerSlam

In addition to winning the King of the Ring tournament, Gunther also earned a title match at WWE SummerSlam by defeating Randy Orton. The Ring General cut a promo after the match and vowed to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

The Cerebral Assassin could decide that Randy Orton deserves much more than a standard rematch after his opportunity to win King of the Ring was taken from him. The Chief Content Officer may announce that Orton will also be in the World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam, making it a Triple Threat at the Premium Live Event on August 3.

