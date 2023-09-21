Randy Orton returns, Fastlane match added - 4 surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown (September 22, 2023)

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be back with another huge show on September 22nd. Like so many other recent blue brand events, this looks to be another sellout. Nearly 12,000 fans are expected to be in attendance at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Last week's show was another high drawing episode, and the fans who attended the blue brand were rewarded handsomely. Pat McAfee opened the show as a surprise guest, only for The Rock to appear on the company's programming for the first time in years. The two men laid out Austin Theory and had a segment later in the show with John Cena.

While it would be nearly impossible to match the epic surprise of The Rock, World Wrestling Entertainment brass may want to keep things interesting and offer another big surprise this week. There are certainly a handful of fun options that could happen.

This article will look at possible surprises for SmackDown this week. This includes two different stars who could return to television, a major tag team match being made for Fastlane, and an unexpected appearance change brought on by one of the blue brand's most insane superstars. What else may go down?

Below are four surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown.

#4. A big-time tag team match could be made for Fastlane

John Cena and AJ Styles

There's a strong chance that a massive tag team match could be booked for the upcoming WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event. On paper, the match would've seemed nearly impossible, even just a month or two ago.

John Cena may end up teaming up with AJ Styles to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the big event. This comes after AJ saved John Cena from a two-on-one beatdown by the brothers during last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

This match is surprising due to a number of factors. For starters, John Cena even being around on a near-weekly basis has been unheard of for years. Additionally, Solo and Jimmy have been, and seemingly continue to be, at odds.

What will happen when rivals turned teammates potentially clash against family members who aren't on the same page? The potential storytelling options are very interesting.

#3. Randy Orton could appear after being spotted at the Performance Center

Randy Orton is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He is a 14-time World Champion. In addition to those belts, he has also captured the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and even tag team gold with several different partners.

Unfortunately, The Viper has been out of action for quite some time. He had a serious back injury that required surgery last year. While some have speculated that a return to WWE won't be in his future, Orton was recently seen at the Performance Center.

The Legend Killer could be at the Performance Center as he prepares for a return to the ring. That could mean that Orton may potentially return to television at any point - even during this week's SmackDown. Imagine the reaction if "Voices" plays throughout the arena? Fans will lose their collective minds for The Viper.

#2. Kairi Sane could finally return to WWE

Kairi Sane is an incredibly talented performer. While she has recently been seen in New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM, her greatest exposure came while she worked for WWE. She won the NXT Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team Titles while with the promotion.

The Pirate Princess has been a hot topic among WWE fans in recent months. Just prior to SummerSlam, reports came out suggesting that she will be returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut. It was then later noted that Triple H being head of creative helped influence her decision.

While there's no clear indication as to when Kairi will actually return, it could happen as soon as on Friday Night SmackDown. She could easily be inserted into the Damage CTRL vs. the world ongoing storyline, perhaps uniting with her Kabuki Warriors teammate Asuka.

#1. Bayley could have her head shaved by Shotzi

Shotzi and Bayley

Bayley and Shotzi have been at each other's throats for quite some time now. The feud truly heated up a few months ago, when Bayley and IYO SKY jumped The Ballsy Badass backstage during an episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Role Model took things too far by cutting Shotzi's hair, which caused the green-haired star to snap. Shotzi then shaved her own head and has been following Damage CTRL around with scissors and tormenting Bayley ever since.

A major surprise could go down on SmackDown where Shotzi finally gets revenge on the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Bayley could be humiliated by having her head shaved in front of 11,000+ fans in Arizona.

