Randy Orton’s former partner, OG Nexus and Legacy member - 5 Stars who are willing to return to WWE

WWE has given numerous wrestlers a chance to perform in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. While some have easily made it to the top, others have faced difficulties.

WWE fans have seen many top names, including Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, and Bryan Danielson, come back better than ever after being released by the company.

Similarly, a few released stars are waiting for the call to get back into the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

Check out the five WWE stars who are willing to return to the company.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

#5. OG Nexus member Heath Slater

Trending

WWE released Heath Slater in 2020 after the superstar enjoyed a good run in the company. He was mostly used as an enhancement talent and a lower-mid carder but got a few tag team title runs. Many fans remember his work with the Nexus faction.

Slater has shown interest in returning to the company in the past. The released WWE star recently discussed a potential Nexus return that could shake up the company.

"Imagine if, you know, there's a damn NXT show, things are happening, and then we all come back and jump the guardrail. You know what I mean? Imagine if that happened. Hell, DX came back six times. NWO came back three times. Why can't Nexus come back once, you know?" he said.

The idea pitched by Heath Slater sounds tempting. However, Triple H may avoid returning the faction as soon as the roster is loaded with some top groups.

#4. Randy Orton’s former partner, Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle had a good run in WWE NXT before he was moved to the main roster. He was seen as a top mid-carder who even got a match against Roman Reigns.

The Original Bro’s best work came alongside Randy Orton as part of the RK-Bro. In a recent talk with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Riddle said he wanted to get back with Orton if he returned to WWE.

"If I went back tomorrow I'd wanna reconnect RK-Bro up, give Randy's back a little break, you know?" Riddle said. "Oh, dude, his nutritionist, what a guy! What a guy! Randy's nutritionist, this goes off to you!" Matt Riddle said.

The two men worked extremely well together and had a fun time on-screen. It would be great to see RK-Bro back in the ring.

#3. Former Legacy member Manu wants to join members of the OG Bloodline

Manu worked with WWE in the 2000s and had some good matches and rivalries. The real-life Bloodline member did not get much prominence but worked with Legacy for some time.

Last year, Jimmy Uso was laid out by Solo Siko and Tama Tonga. Following their actions, Manu told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he would love to join Jimmy as his tag partner.

"I'd love to tag Jimmy along. Let's do it. Shoot, count me in. I'd be down, you know? Waiting for the phone to ring, I guess," he said.

The 40-year-old has shown his interest in entering the Bloodline saga. Triple H could look to bring him back and have him join a member of the OG Bloodline.

#2. Baron Corbin had a memorable WWE run

Baron Corbin worked with the company for over a decade but failed to reach the top of the roster. However, he was well respected for his in-ring skills and was known to be a safe worker between the ropes.

WWE released Corbin in 2024, after which he moved to the independent circuit. However, The Lone Wolf doesn’t want to rule out a potential return to the Stamford-based wrestling company.

"I think so. I don’t think it ever closes. I mean, how many people? Look at the roster now of guys. Cody, Drew, Punk. I mean, Punk, the guy who said he would never, ever, ever, go back. Again, I hold no ill will towards WWE because I’m so thankful for everything they’ve ever given me: the opportunities to perform in front of millions of people on TV, in person, go to the Boys and Girls Club, and pull a plane for [the] Special Olympics. There’s just so many cool things they do," he said.

Due to his manner of conduct, Corbin represented WWE on different stages. He could soon find himself working on RAW or SmackDown again.

#1. Jinder Mahal wants some changes to be made for his return

The only world champion on this list is Jinder Mahal. The former WWE Champion got a few notable matches before his exit from the company last year.

Mahal’s best work came in 2017 when he surprised many fans by winning the WWE Championship. However, he didn’t get another push in his career after losing the title.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, he revealed that he would return to the company only if it's not just to sit at home and not appear on television.

"On my end, yeah. Creative, if they have something, great. I don't want to go just to sit at home and get a text every week saying, 'You're not needed for TV, don't bother flying out.' That's the worst feeling. I don't have any hard feelings. I don't think I really did anything to blackball myself or anything," he said [ H/T Fightful]

Triple H could bring Jinder Mahal back down the road to have him give younger stars a good rub. He was one of the better in-ring workers who could have done much more had he been given a chance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback