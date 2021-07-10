Ranking the best WWE Money in the Bank competitors of all time 

Money in the Bank is one of WWE’s most exciting pay-per-views in the year. When so many wrestlers enter the ring to compete over one briefcase hung above the ring, there is always sure to be chaos.

Originally started as a match of its own taking place at WrestleMania, the brutal and exciting nature of the match made it extremely popular with the WWE Universe. They enjoyed the breathless nature of the action and the continuous involvement of the superstars who were competing.

Usually taking place between eight wrestlers, the match grew so popular, Money in the Bank became a pay-per-view of its own. Since starting off, there have been certain wrestlers who have taken advantage of the setting of the match to make it their own stomping grounds. Some of them have put on performances that anyone would be hard-pressed to forget.

In this article, we will take a look at five competitors from WWE Money in the Bank matches who managed to make the match their own. It should be noted, that the superstars on this list will be on the basis of best performances, wins, and the number of times that a wrestler has participated in the match, and not on any one factor.

#5 Best Money in the Bank performers: Kane

Kane holds the record for most appearances in the Money in the Bank match, with 7. pic.twitter.com/lvb9okylNP — Wrestling Facts (@WrestlingsFacts) June 19, 2016

Much like the Royal Rumble, to the surprise of WWE fans, Kane made the Money in the Bank match his stomping ground. The seven-foot-tall wrestler was consistently involved in Money in the Bank matches and even won the Money in the Bank briefcase on one occasion. Fans will be surprised to learn that Kane has the most number of Money in the Bank match appearances, tied with Kofi Kingston, at seven times.

The Devil’s Favorite Demon made himself a terror in the matches, always posing a threat due to his sheer presence. While he won only one of the Money in the Bank ladder matches, he always looked like he was a step away from winning more of the bouts.

His record in the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, put together with his performances each time he was a part of them, makes him an inevitable addition to this list.

