Ranking the chances of the stars in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Six WWE stars will battle for the right to be named Mr. Money in the Bank 2025. Drew McIntyre won the briefcase and cashed in unsuccessfully last year, thanks to interference from CM Punk.

This year's field consists of a well-rounded group of competitors. Seth Rollins is the only former winner. He's joined by Andrade, Penta, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, and El Grande Americano.

Due to certain current storylines and feuds, some participants have better odds than others of capturing the important briefcase.

Here are the participants in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, ranked from least chance to greatest chance of winning.

#6. Andrade has competed in Money in the Bank before

It's nice to see Andrade in Money in the Bank again, but it almost feels like they don't have anything else for him. The spot in the ladder match is a consolation prize, as he has been used sporadically since WrestleMania 41.

With nothing meaningful at the moment other than a passive angle with Legado Del Fantasma, Andrade's chances of winning are the lowest.

He will put on a show like he did last year with Carmelo Hayes. But becoming Mr. Money in the Bank doesn't seem like it's in the cards for El Idolo.

#5. El Grande Americano shockingly qualified on RAW

It's a polarizing gimmick that some fans love, and others hate. The decision to put El Grande Americano over both CM Punk and AJ Styles, however, is a big mistake.

Chad Gable had two opportunities to qualify for Money in the Bank, albeit with two different personas. With only six coveted spots available, it's not the same as the Three Faces of Foley in the Royal Rumble.

Since he's wrestling in the main event of Worlds Collide, El Grande's chances should be among the lowest. The only reason to put him in the match would be for a potential unmasking, but that could happen at any time.

#4. Penta makes a huge splash in Los Angeles

Penta will be a fan favorite in the men's Money in the Bank match. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Penta has been battling El Grande Americano and the Judgment Day, beating Gable in his qualifying match. He unsuccessfully challenged for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

He's only been with WWE since January but is already one of the more exciting stars in the company. His popularity will lead to a great showing and some dangerous spots in the match.

Penta's odds of winning, however, are closer to the bottom of the list than to the top. Those who have hovered around the title scene or who are former World Champs usually have higher odds of winning.

#3. Solo Sikoa could get help from his allies

Solo Sikoa has had more shots at major titles than most stars his age. It still doesn't mean that he represents what the Money in the Bank match should be about - a younger star with potential making good on the faith officials put into his career.

He's been prominently featured on SmackDown throughout his main-roster tenure. Since he's lost more than he's won lately, it could be a misdirect for winning Money in the Bank.

Sikoa also has confidantes like JC Mateo, Jacob Fatu, or any allies returning from injury who could help. Tonga Loa or Tama Tonga could pop up to help their leader capture the briefcase.

#2. Seth Rollins needs the case to complete his vision for WWE

Seth Rollins is the only 2025 participant who's already won the coveted briefcase. He infamously cashed in at WrestleMania, adding another historic moment to his resume.

Since he's assumed the top heel role on RAW, winning the case for a second time would fit with his current storyline. However, he doesn't need the contract to get a title shot, as evidenced by challenging Jey Uso on the RAW after WrestleMania.

The Visionary's ongoing issues with both CM Punk and Sami Zayn will also likely play into the ladder match. Rollins has greater odds than most to win, but he also has more people looking to ruin his parade.

#1. It's LA Knight's year to win Money in the Bank

The Megastar has fallen short in the last two Money in the Bank ladder matches despite overwhelming popularity. Triple H rewarded Jey Uso for his popularity, so it's past time he does the same with LA Knight on SmackDown.

He's a believable threat to both major champions and has a built-in history with John Cena. The two tagged against the OG Bloodline two years ago during one of Roman Reigns' many hiatuses.

The time to pull the trigger on a World title run for Knight is now. Money in the Bank takes place in his hometown of Los Angeles, so the decision seems too easy to make. Hopefully, WWE doesn't overthink things yet again.

