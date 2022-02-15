Ranking every Roman Reigns match in WrestleMania history

Roman Reigns is set to headline his sixth WrestleMania event this year in Dallas, Texas. The Tribal Chief will defend the Universal Championship against the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Brock Lesnar if he is able to survive Goldberg at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Despite so many high-profile matchups, Roman hasn't put on many show-stealers. His early appearances on the Grandest Stage of Them All saw Reigns involved in six-man tag team contests with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose of The Shield.

The three men had impressive performances that put them over in a major way. However, the Head of the Table was thrust straight to the main event after that.

With the longest reigning Universal Champion set to face Brock Lesnar for the third time in the main event of WrestleMania, it seems like an ideal time to remember his history at the biggest show of the year.

The list will only include singles and three-way matches. In this article, we'll rank every Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania.

#6 Last in the ranking of every Roman Reigns match in WrestleMania history: VersusThe Undertaker in a No Holds Barred Match at Mania 33

Here is a match that was so disappointing that The Undertaker went back on a planned retirement. Heading into WrestleMania 33, rumors were swirling that the Deadman would call it a career following his showdown with the Big Dog. Roman was defiant in the face of the challenge from Taker and made for an intriguing clash.

However, this isn't the Roman Reigns that fans enjoy today. This was a Roman that the fans despised no matter who he faced, let alone a legend like The Undertaker. This made the inevitable result damning, but the in-ring work didn't do both men any favors.

There were mistimed spots, with the botching of the Tombstone reversal being the most glaring. Reigns mercifully ended this battle with a super spear to get the win. The post-match saw The Undertaker take his signature hat and jacket to place in the center of the ring.

He then kissed his wife Michelle McCool at ringside, gave his iconic pose, and descended through the stage.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha