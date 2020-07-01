Ranking every WWE PPV from the first half of 2020

What was WWE's best pay-per-view of the year so far?

Half of WWE's pay-per-views in 2020 have taken place at the Performance Center.

What was WWE's best pay-per-view of 2020 so far?

We are halfway through 2020, one of the weirdest years in WWE history. The COVID-19 pandemic seemingly robbed the company of a successful WrestleMania week and with reports of various things and storylines that were canceled due to the circumstances, this could have been an excellent year for WWE.

However, we are now firmly in the 'Empty Arena Era', with over half of the year's shows taking place at WWE's Performance Center. This includes three of the six pay-per-views that transpired over the course of 2020 so far.

With no live paying audience present for the last three WWE special events of the year, we should only judge the shows based on the happenings within the squared circle, or in a cinematic setting. And this year has delivered some decent shows, regardless of atmosphere. But not all of them were great.

Here is every WWE pay-per-view from the first half of 2020 ranked, from worst to best.

#6 WWE Super ShowDown

JUST LIKE THAT...



The #Undertaker is the WINNER of the prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/UJzlXKKRCe — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

As one would expect, the worst WWE pay-per-view of the year so far was the one which took place in Saudi Arabia. Super ShowDown had a host of matches on it, featuring some of WWE's biggest names. However, there wasn't anything really good on the show.

It began with the "prestigious" Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match, won by a Superstar not even in the match. The Undertaker pinned AJ Styles to plant the seeds for their WrestleMania match. Brock Lesnar retained his WWE Championship, squashing Ricochet in the process. The former NXT star has not recovered since.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, we did see some solid action. The Miz and John Morrison won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The New Day in the best match of the night, while Bayley and Naomi had a fine match for the Blue brand's women's belt.

The main reason why Super ShowDown is at the bottom of this list is the main event, which saw Goldberg defeat 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt with unsettling ease to win the Universal Championship. It was a poor match, with Goldberg not even able to hit a proper Jackhammer on Wyatt.

G O L D B E R G = C H A M P I O N.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/xizKi2aLmA — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

That was a poor booking decision, with The Fiend looking weak in front of a part-timer, whose powers were severely diminished. It ended the show on a very sour note, with it not being all that great anyway. Super ShowDown was comfortably WWE's pay-per-view of the year so far, as it was in 2019.

1 / 6 NEXT