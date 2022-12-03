Ranking the first 5 WWE premium live events of the Triple H Era

Survivor Series 2022 was the fifth premium live event of the Triple H Era in WWE. The War Games-themed event was a roaring success, becoming the most-watched edition in the 35-year history of Survivor Series. The Game has shattered many records since taking over the company's creative mantle, and premium live events have been a big part of that.

From booking blockbuster returns and epic matches to introducing new match concepts, the King of Kings has barely put a foot wrong with the peacock-exclusive spectacles. With five WWE main roster premium live events under his belt, which one has been Triple H's best outing?

Without further ado, let's rank them below

#5: WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules was a great "B-level" Premium Live Event and arguably the best edition of Extreme Rules in its thirteen-year history. It featured a wide assortment of stipulation matches, including the main roster debut of the Fight Pit. The MMA-themed match capped off a night where Finn Balor defeated Edge in an "I Quit" match and Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women's championship.

The biggest highlight of the night was Bray Wyatt's hotly-anticipated return was one of the best-done in WWE history. The show was well-executed but suffered from a lack of star power, with top champions like Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and The Usos missing from the card.

#4: WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 was a typical blockbuster Saudi event, featuring dream matches, giant matchups and more spectacles than stakes. It featured a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, a Giant vs Monster clash between Braun Strowman and Omos, and more huge bouts. The night was headlined by Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship in an effort that won him a great deal of respect from the fans.

The Crown Jewel 2022 main event featured a unique boxing-inspired build featuring podcasts and press conferences along with traditional promo segments. Paul's performance, Lesnar vs Lashley II and the historic women's division performances were particular highlights on the night, keeping the Saudi crowd on their feet. Ultimately, the show suffered from the predictability of the main event and the scarcity of fresh matches, but it was still an incredible outing under Triple H.

#3: WWE Survivor Series 2022 introduced War Games to the main roster

The Bloodline make their War Games entrance

Survivor Series 2022 was an incredible Premium Live Event. The War Games-themed edition of the event broke its recent tradition of brand warfare in favor of pitting long-term feuding teams against each other. The result was the most compelling Survivor Series card in years, headlined by The Bloodline vs Team Brutes.

Both War Games matches made history and stole the show, with AJ Styles vs Finn Balor also lighting up the TD garden as months-long storylines were put to bed. The triple-threat United States Championship match between Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins was arguably the match of the night. The match delivered a pulsating ride ending in an incredible title change. Survivor Series 2022 was the most-watched edition in the event's history, and it's easy to see why since it was the culmination of four months of storytelling by the Triple H regime.

#2: Summerslam was Triple H's first Premium Live Event after taking charge of WWE

Summerslam 2022 was Triple H's first premium live event in charge of WWE creative, and only his fourth televised show in charge. Coming just eight days into his era in the hot seat, The Biggest Party of the Summer was majorly built by the previous regime. But The Game still managed to stamp his authority on it. On a wild night where Brock Lesnar upended the ring with a tractor, HHH sent a message of intent by putting on an incredible show.

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky shockingly debuted on the main roster and aligned with Bayley, while Becky Lynch turned face at the climax of a year-long story with Bianca Belair. Logan Paul and Pat McAfee's involvement added some star power to the event, while the brawl between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle was unorthodox and fresh. Summerslam 2022 was a smashing success, but it wasn't Triple H's magnum opus.

#1: WWE Clash At The Castle has probably been Triple H's best Premium Live Event so far

Clash At The Castle 2022, WWE's first UK-based stadium show in 30 years, was the first Premium Live Event fully built by the Triple H regime. It was an incredible success, featuring a strong match of the year candidate, incredible call-ups and arguably the most compelling Undisputed Universal title match of the year. The show was an exhibition of The Game's vision for the product, featuring fan service bouts like Gunther vs. Sheamus and an emphasis on longer matches.

An electric Cardiff crowd helped elevate the show, with every match on the card delivering under an incredible atmosphere. Drew McIntyre's "Homecoming Hero" storyline and the instantly iconic Intercontinental title match were the highlights of the show. The IC title match will most likely go down as one of the best premium live events of 2022.

With the hype for Royal Rumble 2023 already off the charts, it will have to be very special to surpass Clash At The Castle.

