Ranking the five faces of Randy Orton 

Randy Orton has been a WWE Superstar since 2002. The third-generation star has been an integral part of the roster for 20 years, winning almost every accolade and setting records that will stand the test of time. Only 42-years-young, the master of the RKO can still perform at the highest level.

One of the key reasons for Orton's longevity in the main event scene has been his ability to reinvent himself. Much like other legends such as The Undertaker, Triple H, and Chris Jericho, who have managed to stay on top for decades, the Viper has had to create fresh takes on his persona to remain relevant.

The constant reinvention of Orton's gimmick has enabled him to become a 14-time world champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner, Mr. Money In The Bank, and Grand Slam Champion.

In commemoration of the veteran's twentieth anniversary in WWE, let's rank the five faces of Randy Orton in the promotion.

#5: Randy Orton, the rookie, was full of potential and unmatched natural ability

Randy Orton debuted on the main roster as a face, beating Hardcore Holly on his television debut on April 25, 2002. Orton was booked as a face until he suffered a shoulder injury, leaving him sidelined for months. He transitioned into a cocky, narcissistic heel with weekly updates about his condition interrupting matches and promos.

By the time he returned to action, he was one of the most annoying heels on the roster, joining the "Evolution" stable and winning his first title, the Intercontinental Championship. This persona introduced Orton to the WWE Universe and set up one of the most legendary careers of all time.

#4: Randy Orton, the Legend, has embraced the responsibility of putting over the next generation while remaining one of the most dangerous superstars in WWE

Randy Orton's current persona is the most beloved iteration of his career. A veteran of the locker room since late 2010s, Orton is widely respected by fans and superstars alike, receiving huge ovations in every city he goes. However, this does not mean the 14-time world champion is ready to be put on the sidelines.

Although Orton is already a bonafide first-ballot future Hall of Famer, he has continued to rack up multiple championships.

On top of beating Drew McIntyre for his most recent WWE Championship reign and capturing the RAW Tag Team Championship, Orton had intense feuds with Bray Wyatt and Edge during the Thunderdome era. Although Orton the Legend is not the Apex Predator's peak character, it is still wildly popular and entertaining.

#3: Randy Orton, the Apex Predator, was the epitome of cool and calculating menace

In the early 2010s, Randy Orton was an established main-eventer in the prime of his career. A multi-time world champion with nothing to prove, the two-time Royal Rumble winner spent most of this period in the world title scene.

As part of the Authority, Orton unified the WWE and World Heavyweight Championship, helping bring stars such as Seth Rollins to prominence and main eventing WrestleMania 30 against Daniel Bryan and Evolution teammate Batista.

This version of the former Legend Killer was one of the company's most rock-solid pillars during this era.

#2: Randy Orton's Legend Killer gimmick put the entire industry on notice

Randy Orton's time in Evolution alongside Triple H, Batista and Ric Flair led to the birth of the Legend Killer. The young cocky heel made a name from attacking an extensive catalog of legends, including Mick Foley, Hulk Hogan, and Harley Race.

His feuds against these immortals of the business made the third-generation superstar a main eventer. In the process, he became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history. When his stablemates turned against him, he defeated Ric Flair before emerging as the sole survivor at Survivor Series 2004 when his team outclassed Triple H's ensemble.

The illustrious list of greats Orton defeated in this run and its sequels over the years makes it one of the Viper's most iconic faces.

#1: Randy Orton, the Viper, was one of, if not the, greatest heels ever seen in WWE

Randy Orton's most remarkable work came when he held the Viper moniker. In late 2000s, Orton reached the pinnacle of the industry. Established as a bonafide main eventer with a long list of legends' scalps under his belt, Orton was a force to be reckoned with.

The RAW Superstar was armed with the perfect finisher and a supporting cast varying from Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase to "Cowboy" Bob Orton. He also faced some legendary rivals like Edge and John Cena during this era.

Winning the Royal Rumble, punting John Cena's father, and kissing an unconscious Stephanie McMahon in front of her husband are some of the timeless moments created by Orton in this iconic run.

WWE has not seen a heel as dangerous, vindictive, or ruthless as the Viper ever since, and the company is unlikely to see one any time soon.

