Ranking the top 10 wrestlers of 2019

2019 was probably one of the best years to be a professional wrestling fan. We saw the debut of All Elite Wrestling which took Wednesday night wrestling to a whole other level. And this year has seen some stellar performances from some incredible wrestlers.

There are always arguments that arise every year among hardcore wrestling fans regarding who was the best wrestler of the year. Therefore, we decided to make it easier for those fans and rank the 10 best wrestlers inonhis list.

The wrestlers are ranked based on a variety of criteria like a win-loss record, quality of competition, major feuds, championships won and overall wrestling ability. This list contains both male and female wrestlers.

Hence, without any further ado, let’s take a look at who made the top 10.

#10 Will Ospreay

Without a doubt, Will Ospreay has been the best bout machine of 2019. When it comes to delivering jaw-dropping performances, very few wrestlers on the planet come close to Will Ospreay. Rightly nicknamed ‘The Aerial Assassin”, Ospreay’s aerial feats are a highlight reel on their own.

After becoming a two-time Best of the Super Juniors winner and a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Will has earned the right to call himself one of the best wrestlers in the world. Moreover, he has put his speed and agility to the test and held his own against some of NJPW’s best heavyweights such as Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, Lance Archer and many more.

In 2019, Will Ospreay has wrestled in two of the highest-rated matches. He put on a stellar performance against Shingo Takagi in the Best of The Super Juniors finals to win his third IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title. A few weeks later, he took IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada to the limit in the G1 Climax tournament which many fans regard as a career highlight for Ospreay.

All these accomplishments in just twelve months have seen Will Ospreay occupy the number 10 spot on this list.

