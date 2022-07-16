Rating the 5 best second-generation WWE Superstars in history

WWE is most definitely a family affair. It's like there are six degrees of separation everywhere you look.

While nepotism is generally frowned upon in the workplace, WWE embraces it. Gone are the days when a young wrestler following in their parents' footsteps had a stigma attached to it. Instead, promoters see the value in having someone who has been around the business their entire life. It saves a lot of time in the training process.

World Wrestling Entertainment has played host to several of these family affairs, particularly in the last 20 years or so. It's helped produce some of the biggest superstars in WWE history.

But of all the names who have had sports entertainment handed down to them, who is the best?

Here are five WWE Superstars who could lay claim to being the greatest second (or third) generation competitors ever.

#5. Randy Orton has lived up to his family name

Orton recently completed 20 years in WWE

The Viper is the first name to kick things off, and - contrary to popular belief - he didn't come 'from out of nowhere.' He is the offspring of Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr. and the grandson of Bob Orton Sr., making him technically a third-generation grappler.

Orton has undoubtedly not ridden any coattails to success, however. He's forged out on his own, adding to his family's legacy with his achievements.

The Viper is a 14-time world champion in WWE and one of the greatest performers of the past 20 years. Once he hangs up his boots, his personalized license plate will possibly read: 'RKO HOF.'

#4 - Charlotte Flair has successfully carried on her father's legacy

The daughter of the legendary Nature Boy Ric Flair, charlotte is the gold standard for women's wrestling today. A 13-time world champion, she may even someday pass her father's record of 16.

Rob Schamberger @robschamberger Here it is, 12 weeks in the making: @MsCharlotteWWE “The Majesty”. It’s my most involved, detailed and ambitious painting to date. I hope you love seeing it as much as I did making it! Here it is, 12 weeks in the making: @MsCharlotteWWE “The Majesty”. It’s my most involved, detailed and ambitious painting to date. I hope you love seeing it as much as I did making it! https://t.co/wqx2zvz3zv

The Queen is the only one of The Nature Boy's children remaining in professional wrestling today. His oldest son, David, retired from the ring and is now living in the Northeast. Their younger brother, Reid, sadly passed away in 2013.

Charlotte decided to quit pursuing other sports and attempted wrestling to pay tribute to Reid and her family. As it turns out, she was a prodigy. Her success as a female competitor is already unparalleled, and she still isn't done writing her story yet.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is a certified legend

Bret Hart is a two-time Hall of Famer

Being the son of Stu Hart will give an education in grappling at a very young age. It certainly set Bret on the right path and was the foundation for him to later become the Excellence of Execution.

The Hitman, considered by some to be the greatest technical wrestler in history, was about as much of a throwback as you can get. He was Western Canada tough, meaning that he came from a family that survived harsh times. Stu spent a portion of his childhood living in a tent as he and his family tried to survive the harsh Alberta winters.

He passed that same level of tenacity down to his children - all 12 of them. But it was Bret who was most like his father. He had a unique sense of bravado and humility and a great appreciation for the heritage of professional wrestling.

Stu Hart passed away in 2003, three years after Bret Hart quit wrestling due to multiple injuries he incurred while working for WCW.

After years of being on the outs with Vince McMahon, The Hitman was finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 and in 2019 as part of The Hart Foundation.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage has had a noteworthy career

As one of the greatest professional wrestlers in history, The Macho Man is on many 'best of' lists. This is no exception.

Starting out in his father Angelo Poffo's 'outlaw' International Championship Wrestling organization, Savage became a local star in Tennessee. From there, he would venture to the World Wrestling Federation, where he would soon be joined by his real-life wife, Elizabeth, marking the arrival of the Beauty and the Beast in the WWF (now WWE). The rest - as they say - was history from there.

Allan @allan_cheapshot Randy Savage wrestling at Taylor County High School in Campbellsville KY in 1984. Randy Savage wrestling at Taylor County High School in Campbellsville KY in 1984. https://t.co/Y8Ow2lS8ZC

Macho Madness and his brother Lanny Poffo became two of the most recognizable faces in all of wrestling in the 80s. However, it was Savage who was the true star of the family.

He was reportedly training for a potential comeback when he died in a tragic traffic accident in 2011. Savage was just 58 years old at the time of his passing.

#1. The Rock is quite possibly a future Hall of Famer

Much like Randy Orton, The Rock isn't just a second-generation superstar; his grandfather Peter Maivia was a star in his own right as well. But no matter how you slice it, Dwayne Johnson is everything that he says he is: 'The Most Electrifying Man in Sports and Entertainment.'

The Rock is a megastar of epic proportions

The Rock is currently the biggest movie star in the world and a pop culture icon. He's been successful as a TV producer, and there's even talk of him one day possibly running for President of the United States of America.

Not too shabby for a pro 'rassler who started with seven bucks in his pocket, eh?

It's hard to determine just how successful Johnson may end up being because he's already gone way beyond the charts of anyone before him.

But honestly? It doesn't matter; The Rock already knows his role. He's undoubtedly the most successful professional wrestler of all time. Period.

The fact that he is a third-generation WWE Superstar only makes it that much sweeter. He validates everything that's good about wrestling, just like his family taught him.

