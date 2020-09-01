WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - RETRIBUTION returns, Drew McIntyre's next challenger confirmed (August 31, 2020)

From another huge Triple Threat Main Event after WWE Payback to multiple challengers being teased for Asuka's RAW Women's Title run, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

As a whole, RAW after Payback felt like a standard affair last night. However, it featured some important plot threads that were showcased throughout multiple segments.

Clash of Champions will take place on September 27, but WWE already has quite a few storylines set in place for their upcoming pay-per-view.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (August 24, 2020).

#5: The IIconics had to disband because of an odd stipulation

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have been an essential part of WWE's Women's Tag Team Division. But after five years of being together as a tag team, The IIconics broke up on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

The odd aspect of this whole situation is that neither member wanted to go their separate ways, but they were forced to do so due to a stipulation in their tag team contest with The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott).

While the winner of that bout would get a shot at the Women's Tag Team Titles, the losing team had to disband. So Riott's Squad victory might mean good things for the duo going forward. But it's hard to tell if Peyton Royce or Billie Kay could dominate as singles stars on the same brand.

EXCLUSIVE: Moments after their match on #WWERaw, @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE have words of encouragement for each other and for everyone who has supported #TheIIconics throughout the years. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jMncUk60YJ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 1, 2020

Reports have indicated that Vince McMahon sees a lot of potential in Peyton Royce. So if that means her singles push may happen at the expense of Billie Kay, the Women's Tag Team Division just lost an important duo on WWE RAW.