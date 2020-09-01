Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - RETRIBUTION returns, Drew McIntyre's next challenger confirmed (August 31, 2020)

A well-known WWE tag team broke up during this episode
A well-known WWE tag team broke up during this episode
Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Modified 01 Sep 2020, 15:24 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

From another huge Triple Threat Main Event after WWE Payback to multiple challengers being teased for Asuka's RAW Women's Title run, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

As a whole, RAW after Payback felt like a standard affair last night. However, it featured some important plot threads that were showcased throughout multiple segments.

Clash of Champions will take place on September 27, but WWE already has quite a few storylines set in place for their upcoming pay-per-view.

Let us know what you thought about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (August 24, 2020).

#5: The IIconics had to disband because of an odd stipulation

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have been an essential part of WWE's Women's Tag Team Division. But after five years of being together as a tag team, The IIconics broke up on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

The odd aspect of this whole situation is that neither member wanted to go their separate ways, but they were forced to do so due to a stipulation in their tag team contest with The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott).

Advertisement

While the winner of that bout would get a shot at the Women's Tag Team Titles, the losing team had to disband. So Riott's Squad victory might mean good things for the duo going forward. But it's hard to tell if Peyton Royce or Billie Kay could dominate as singles stars on the same brand.

Reports have indicated that Vince McMahon sees a lot of potential in Peyton Royce. So if that means her singles push may happen at the expense of Billie Kay, the Women's Tag Team Division just lost an important duo on WWE RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 01 Sep 2020, 15:24 IST
WWE Raw The IIconics The Hurt Business Randy Orton Seth Rollins WWE Raw Women’s Championship WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी