RAW after WrestleMania 36: 5 Reasons why The Big Show was Drew McIntyre's first WWE Championship challenger in 'shocking footage'

Find out why The Big Show showed up to challenge the new Champion.

Did the 'shocking footage' surprise you from the way WWE hyped it up?

The Big Show and Drew McIntyre met after WrestleMania 36

All through the episode of RAW after WrestleMania, WWE teased the fact that 'shocking footage' of Drew McIntyre would be shown from what transpired after his WWE Championship match. We impatiently waited with bated breath, and then found out the following!

Drew McIntyre was in the middle of the ring after his match with Brock Lesnar, when suddenly, out of nowhere, The Big Show would make his big return. He would challenge Drew McIntyre to a Championship match shortly after WrestleMania, inciting The Scotsman with a slap.

Even though the match would not last long, it proved that our brand new WWE Champion is not someone you take lightly and mess with, generally. So, why was Drew McIntyre's first opponent 'The Big Show', you ask?

I hope these 5 points satiate your curiosity.

I would also love to hear your own thoughts and comments in the section right below. Voice out and share your thoughts with one and all, dear reader.

#5 His sitcom is now on Netflix

The World’s Biggest Dad is about to be outmatched. #TheBigShowShow is coming to @netflix worldwide on April 6. @WWE pic.twitter.com/QW8zWnjzzk — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) March 24, 2020

There are a lot of Superstars who have left the glitz and glamor of the ring behind and traded it for the jazz and pizzazz of the screen. The Big Show is the latest entrant on that bandwagon, joining the Netflix brigade with his own sitcom. Hopefully, he can bring new eyes to the product in the same manner that The Rock and John Cena have, over the years through their acting projects.

This was definitely a promotional appearance to remind the world that The Big Show has a brand new 'big show' coming up. I will not apologize for the pun, good reader. But because the world is in lockdown mode, maybe we could all take a break and check out a show that seems hilarious, from the trailers at least.

