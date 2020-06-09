RAW before Backlash: Best and Worst - Unlikely WWE team formed, Alliance on the verge of splitting?

RAW built up to Backlash with strange teams forming and existing teams teasing a breakup.

This week's episode of RAW also informed us about Lana's mindset heading into WWE Backlash.

Riju Dasgupta

We saw the reunion of Edge and Christian on RAW

While Backlash may not be the most highly-anticipated pay-per-view that WWE is putting on this year, I thought that RAW did a decent job in hyping up the show. I wouldn't necessarily say that they did a fantastic job because they did not, but RAW had enough good moments to make it an episode worth watching.

I genuinely think that the biggest issue with RAW is the length of the show because there are points where even important segments that built up to Backlash and beyond dragged on for far too long, just to ensure that the show had enough content. I have stated many times in the past that movies go on for a maximum of 2 hours these days because we live in an era of shorter attention spans.

And yet, RAW refuses to change, and, as a result, the viewership numbers continue to decline yearly.

#1 Best: Asuka and Charlotte Flair start and end RAW

Not only did Charlotte Flair and Asuka team up at the top of the show, but they also took each other on in the main event match in what I thought was the match of the night, on this week's episode of RAW. I know that some of you may believe that Asuka losing her big match heading into Backlash is not necessarily a good thing, but I choose to differ, and here's why.

Charlotte maintains her dominance over Asuka in one-on-one contests with how the match played out and it did seem like Asuka would have won the RAW match, if her Backlash opponent Nia Jax did not show up and influence the result. I also loved the fact that The IIconics, Sasha Banks and Bayley told a great story outside the ring too!

