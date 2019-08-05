RAW before WWE SummerSlam 2019: 4 Major Predictions for the show

Vatsal Rathod

The Beast Incarnate!

We are less than a week away from the Biggest Party of the Summer, WWE SummerSlam 2019. The last big stop for the red brand before the event takes place tonight as the go-home episode of RAW for the PPV will come to us live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

The build-up for the second biggest PPV of the year has been good so far, and WWE would want to take it to the next level by making some major last-minute changes and addition to the card. Expect at least a couple of matches to be announced for the show on RAW tonight.

Let's take a look at the four major predictions for the RAW before SummerSlam. Feel free to share your thoughts and views in the comments section below.

#4 Carmella wins the 24/7 Championship

The 24/7 title has been one of the best parts of WWE Programming for the last couple of months. While many (including myself) were not initially excited about the title being introduced, WWE writers have done an incredible job to make these segments hilarious and must-see.

Last week we saw a pregnant Maria Kanellis win the title by ordering her husband, Mike, to lay down for her. In a very funny moment, she mocked all the wrestlers backstage, showing them the title, knowing none of them would attack a pregnant woman.

Now, the biggest question in everyone's mind is - who will pin her to win the 24/7 title?

I believe this is a great opportunity for R-Truth's partner-in-crime Carmella to win her first 24/7 championship. There was a lot of discussion among fans as to why Carmella was not trying to win the title from Truth instead of protecting him. With a handful of ladies winning the title in the last few weeks, there's no reason why she can't be the next champion.

It would be hilarious to see the reaction of Truth when he realizes that his partner is the one from whom he has to get back his "baby". Will we see them reversing roles with Truth protecting Carmella this time? Or will the two clash off to decide who the true champion is?

The possibilities are endless and WWE will want to make full use of these segments.

