RAW Preview: 4-time champion to return, Huge title match (August 12th, 2019)

Triumph!

WWE SummerSlam 2019 is officially in the books and even speaking from the RAW side of things - what a fantastic PPV it was! You've probably read enough articles by now about how great the show was, but what really makes it incredible is the fact that WWE hardly has any hype heading into PPVs these days but somehow manages to deliver in a big way.

It was all topped off by an outstanding main event, where Seth Rollins dug deeper than he ever had before to defeat The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar clean, becoming a 2-time WWE Universal Champion in the process.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see what direction WWE heads and after SummerSlam, it truly feels as though we're at the beginning of the Heyman Era of RAW and Seth Rollins is firmly leading the way. Here's what you need to look forward to on RAW tonight!

#5. Dolph Ziggler takes on The Miz

The match as advertised

The Miz was all pumped up during his contract signing with Dolph Ziggler last week - only to reveal that he'll be facing him on RAW. He tricked Ziggler into signing a contract to face Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam 2019 and The Showoff was baited.

As expected, Goldberg finished the job in under two minutes, only for Ziggler to comedically call him out over and over for not facing him "man to man". Delusioned and likely concussed, Ziggler would suffer another two spears, continuing to mumble incoherent nonsense on the mic.

We don't know how he's medically cleared, but regardless, he's going to face The Miz tonight as advertised. It's going to be an interesting bout and we can fully expect the rivalry between the two to get renewed on RAW tonight.

