RAW Preview: Dominik's next surprising move possibly revealed, popular star returns after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 (3rd August 2020)

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! It was an intense episode last week that was stacked from start to finish. With Drew McIntyre having a WWE title challenger for SummerSlam, Andrade, and Angel Garza securing a RAW Tag Team title match at the Biggest Party of the Summer, and more, RAW was an important show to watch last week.

The build to WWE SummerSlam continues on RAW and it's likely to start and end with a bang. Here's what you need to look forward to.

#5. The aftermath of the Dominik attack on RAW

Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins has been going on for more than half a year now about people by his side being on the "right side of history". While Murphy, Austin Theory, and previously AoP have been on the so-called "right side", Seth Rollins has had a lot more people against him these past six to seven months on RAW.

Rey Mysterio is one of them and after Seth Rollins gouged out his eye at Extreme Rules 2020, Dominik was the first person to confront The Monday Night Messiah. It was certainly a scary ordeal, but he looked like a major star and was nearly about to suffer the same fate as his father.

While Aleister Black has seemingly gotten his eye injured as well, Dominik took matters in his own hands via the help of a kendo stick. He was quick enough to chase away Rollins and Murphy, standing tall.

But the big question is as to whether Dominik is going to be satisfied with just a small measure of revenge. Don't be surprised to see him begin to pull off ambushes and various traps to assault both Rollins and Murphy.

Whatever it is, Dominik is must-watch television.