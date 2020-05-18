Drew McIntyre

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview! The biggest news coming out of last week's episode was the fact that Becky Lynch vacated the RAW Women's Championship and announced that she's pregnant.

RAW programming has had a few central names over the last year and Becky Lynch was among the biggest on the brand and in the entire company. It's crazy to think that even Edge and Randy Orton's return was virtually brushed aside with all the talk of Becky Lynch's announcement.

Either way, we're going to cover what to look forward to on RAW. We expect an interesting episode to play out this week, as we have two major title matches and another weird stipulation match.

A new Champion will start her journey while Edge returns. Let's jump right into it:

#6. Drew McIntyre takes on a SmackDown opponent

Drew McIntyre delivering two consecutive Claymore Kicks

Drew McIntyre has been on fire in his first month as WWE Champion. Not only did he defeat multi-time World Champion Seth Rollins in his second title defense, but he has been continuing his hot streak, running through Zelina Vega's faction every week.

Last week when his match was done, he took the time to call out King Corbin in what seems to be an open invitation to SmackDown. Similarly, AJ Styles will be competing on SmackDown this Friday in a highly-anticipated rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura.

It's going to be interesting to see how it goes, but we don't expect King Corbin to succeed where Seth Rollins failed. Corbin will likely just end up as another name on McIntyre's list. However, his only saving grace is interference from Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory - three men who have been trying to be the foil to the WWE Champion since post-WrestleMania 36.