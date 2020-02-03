RAW Preview: Injured star to turn face, former Champion to join feud against Seth Rollins? (February 3rd, 2020)

An exciting episode awaits!

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview. It's the second episode on the road to WrestleMania and we've got a lot to build to. On the men's side, we expect there to be a build for a few matches in Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown. This means that Brock Lesnar has to have another opponent, but there just doesn't seem to be anyone else apart from Drew McIntyre.

We were glad to see McIntyre call out Lesnar last week, even if it didn't end well for him. RAW last week was a lot better than SmackDown and we had some good matches and new feuds come to a head, while some might be wrapping up.

On the women's side, we presume that we're going to see a build towards Elimination Chamber. Though the RAW roster isn't particularly stacked on the Women's side, we could see a big match at Elimination Chamber. Without going much further, let's look at what's going to happen on RAW.

#5. What's the aftermath of Randy Orton's vicious attack on Edge?

Randy Orton attacking Edge

Edge made his return to RAW last week to reveal that he's coming out of retirement. It was all exciting, even when Randy Orton came out and teased a Rated-RKO reunion. All of that turned to dust when Orton hit him with an RKO before proceeding to attack him with steel chairs - including one to the back of his head (a move deemed illegal by WWE).

While Edge was taken to the nearest medical facility and his status unknown, could Randy Orton be confronted by a man he didn't close the chapter with - AJ Styles? We could see Styles and The OC turning face to feud with Orton, though there have been rumors of Styles potentially suffering an injury.

