WWE SmackDown: 5 reasons why Braun Strowman won the Intercontinental Championship

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

And New!

Perhaps the highlight of SmackDown after the Royal Rumble 2020 was Braun Strowman winning the Intercontinental Championship. In doing so, Braun Strowman won his first individual title in WWE since debuting nearly 4 and a half years ago.

It's a bit surprising, but a change that many consider a welcome one. Considering the time of the year that it is now, perhaps a title change was the right call. Most people will tell you that Strowman winning was the right call and we find it hard to disagree.

It seemed inevitable that Strowman would get a title shot. He was supposed to be in this feud at the end of last year, but a minor injury kept him out for a while. The two men entered the Royal Rumble match rather than pulling double-duty and were both eliminated in short order by Brock Lesnar. Either way, The Monster Among Men is now your Intercontinental Champion and here are a few reasons why!

#5 Long overdue

Braun Strowman was ecstatic

It's a fairly simple reason, isn't it? Braun Strowman was ready to be a World Champion going back to 2017. He was the hottest Superstar in the entire company in 2017 and for a small part of 2018 as well.

However, it was one of those cases of WWE not knowing how to book giants and used him instead to elevate Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. In short, Strowman would run through everyone but always lose the "big one" - a booking mistake that cooled him down quite a bit.

While he doesn't have the momentum he had a couple of years ago, he's still an over babyface with the WWE fans and he has been long overdue to win a singles title for a while now.

The Intercontinental title is perfect for him.

1 / 5 NEXT