Tonight marks the season premiere of Monday Night RAW! After a banger of a season premiere on SmackDown, where we saw LA Knight step up as Roman Reigns' potential next challenger, the red brand will be looking to make as big a statement - and they could make an even bigger one considering how stacked the show already is.

There are numerous matches and segments that have been announced over a week in advance - some with major implications for Crown Jewel and some for the bigger picture in WWE overall.

So here is what to expect on a huge episode of RAW:

#5. Shayna Baszler looks to make a statement against Rhea Ripley on RAW

The two women have a history going back to their NXT days

Last week on RAW, Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley interrupted the match between Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax. The women's division has been in chaos on both brands, with new General Manager and old Authority Figure Adam Pearce looking to settle things down.

A start will be a rematch between Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. The two last faced off in August 2021, and this will mark the fourth time they step into the ring together for a televised singles match.

It looks like a possible Fatal-4-Way direction is incoming, so don't be surprised to see Nia Jax and possibly even Raquel Rodriguez make an interference here.

#4. Ricochet seeks retribution against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Falls Count Anywhere match

Will the One and Only finally get revenge?

When Shinsuke Nakamura was asked on RAW about his thoughts on losing to Seth Rollins once again, he couldn't get in a word before Ricochet assaulted him to get revenge from the previous month, when Nakamura repeatedly attacked him.

With Seth Rollins out of the picture and on to different feuds, Ricochet will look to finally settle the differences on RAW and put an end to his rivalry with seven-time champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

#3. "Big" Bronson Reed attempts to end Gunther's record-breaking Intercontinental title reign

Expand Tweet

"Big" Bronson Reed won a triple threat match involving Ricochet and Chad Gable. Nakamura attacked Ricochet before the match, but the Australian superstar still put out a statement performance to become the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

This week, Bronson Reed will look to put an end to Gunther's reign as Champion, but as we've seen before, that's a lot easier said than done. Can he pull off the upset? Or will the Imperium leader continue his reign of dominance?

#2. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso take on The Judgment Day in a big title rematch

What will be the outcome of tonight's main event?

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defended the Undisputed Tag Team Titles successfully against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, with the former finally embracing Jey Uso and seemingly putting aside past differences in a show of good spirit.

Following this, Kevin Owens was moved to SmackDown as Jey Uso's replacement, while Cody Rhodes had a tense staredown with Roman Reigns. But before he can get ahead there, he has to defend the Undisputed Tag Titles against The Judgment Day in a rematch from Fastlane 2023.

Who will walk out of the blockbuster main event on RAW with the titles?

#1. What's brewing between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre?

Expand Tweet

Last week on RAW, Drew McIntyre came out to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at Crown Jewel. No antics, no backstabbing - just a straightforward challenge that was accepted.

McIntyre, as you may know, has been under a lot of scrutiny recently, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, for example, calling him out for not helping them or Jey Uso or anybody in need.

The Scottish Warrior watched on and ignored Seth Rollins getting a beatdown but stopped Dominik Mysterio in his tracks when he came out with the Money in the Bank briefcase to assist Damian Priest for a potential cash-in.

His hypocrisy has been called out, but he justified it some weeks ago by stating that when he was in trouble against The Bloodline, nobody came to his aid. It's not hard to see why frustration has been building up for McIntyre, and he was spotted talking to Rhea Ripley in a backstage segment in the background.

What exactly is happening, and what are the hurdles that Seth Rollins will face this week on RAW?