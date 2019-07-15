RAW Preview: SummerSlam main event revealed, 4-time champion to return after 3 months?

Rohit Nath

The Beast's era...again

Monday Night RAW is just around the corner and what an Extreme Rules PPV it was. We could discuss all the Fallouts, but that would be getting into it too much. All we know is that it was excellent PPV and there were multiple superstars who thrived in a big way.

Whether or not it's the Paul Heyman effect, we don't know. But one thing we do know is that Paul Heyman was not a liar last night. He said that Brock Lesnar would be cashing in his MITB briefcase, and it wasn't a prediction - it was a spoiler.

Brock Lesnar ended the night as WWE Universal Champion for the third time and with that, we begin the road to WWE SummerSlam 2019. Things are going to heat up and get even more exciting as WWE builds to the second biggest PPV of the year. Here's what you need to look forward to.

#5. Will Ricochet strike back?

One and only

Ricochet suffered a pretty devastating defeat at WWE Extreme Rules 2019 when he lost to The Phenomenal AJ Styles in his second defense of the United States Championship. As a result of his un-clean victory, Styles is now a 3-time United States Champion.

One thing we know for sure is that this rivalry is far from over. If anything, it's only going to get more intense and we can fully expect Ricochet to come back with all guns blazing.

The only problem is this: Who does Ricochet need to neutralize the numbers game that Gallows & Anderson provide for AJ Styles? It's certainly going to be interesting to see but Ricochet undoubtedly has the odds stacked against his favour.

How will he manage to make the comeback? Will he secure a SummerSlam title match?

