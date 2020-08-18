RAW before SummerSlam 2020 - Best and worst- Suspended superstar returns, Big return match ruined by WWE, Interesting footage leaked

Listen, WWE SummerSlam 2020 is guaranteed to be a pretty interesting experience with the Thunderdome and everything, but the WWE RAW before SummerSlam did not disappoint either. It was not the perfect show by any means, but the RAW before SummerSlam certainly had its moments.

So what did RAW do right before heading into SummerSlam and what were the missteps that WWE took on the biggest show of the summer? It's time to talk about the good and the bad, the positives and the negatives from a show that has gotten the whole world talking at this point in time.

#1 Best: Suspended WWE Superstar Nia Jax returns on the RAW before SummerSlam and makes another appearance later

It was only a few weeks ago that Nia Jax was suspended by WWE, but she returned, not once but twice on the episode of WWE RAW before SummerSlam 2020 to renew hostilities with Shayna Baszler. And what made it even more interesting was the fact that Nia Jax would show up on RAW Underground and tease a big fight with Shayna Baszler in that 'MMA-style' environment before making a hasty retreat.

What was especially great about the episode of RAW before SummerSlam 2020 is how WWE maintained a thread through the course of this week's episode, telling an enthralling story that played out in several parts through the course of the night. Also, Marina Shafir's debut on RAW happened on RAW Underground which was the best possible environment for this WWE NXT star, who caused quite the buzz heading into SummerSlam 2020.