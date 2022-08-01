RAW after SummerSlam Preview: WWE legend to return after nearly 2 months, canceled storyline to resume after a year with a new twist

Welcome to this week's special edition of the RAW after SummerSlam 2022 preview. The Biggest Party of the Summer is officially in the books, and we start the month of August with a clean slate.

While the red brand has mostly been better than SmackDown quality-wise in 2022, there is a different level of excitement for the fallout from this year's epic edition of SummerSlam.

There is so much to look forward to, and we assume that the build-up to Clash at the Castle won't begin for another week or so. With exactly a month and two days left for the highly-anticipated stadium show in Cardiff, things will get heated on both the red and blue brands.

So what will the fallout from SummerSlam 2022 be like tonight? Keep reading to find out:

#5. Edge to return to RAW after nearly two months

The Mysterios faced Judgment Day for the second time in a week and were victorious in both instances.

The match at SummerSlam was a no disqualification bout and The Judgment Day looked like they would have the advantage. Rhea Ripley returned after she wasn't medically cleared to compete a few weeks ago.

However, the former leader of Judgment Day Edge returned for the first time in nearly two months and assisted his former tag team partner Rey Mysterio, resulting in the legend and his son picking up the win again.

We assume that Edge will return to RAW for the first time since early June 2022 to get his retribution.

#4. Bianca Belair begins her next chapter as RAW Women's Champion

The EST of WWE will pick up where she left off before the summer of 2021

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch opened SummerSlam with another memorable RAW Women's Championship clash. It was as good as their WrestleMania 38 match (if not better), and once again, The EST Of WWE beat her rival - exacting full revenge from SummerSlam 2021 (where she lost in 26 seconds).

After the match, Becky Lynch turned face and embraced her rival, officially ending their feud and paying her respect to the champion. However, the returning Bayley crashed the party, and she wasn't alone. She got Dakota Kai to return and the debuting Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai).

If you recall, it was in the summer of 2021 when Bayley was feuding with then-SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Their match at Money in the Bank was scrapped due to The Role Model suffering an injury, meaning that the feud is set to resume after a year - but with a new twist as the Horsewoman has two more stars by her side.

With Becky Lynch potentially injured, will RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair have to overcome the odds herself?

#3. The Usos to continue their reign of dominance, but who is next?

The Usos put a final full stop to their feud against The Street Profits.

Many felt that SummerSlam 2022 would end the year-long reign that The Usos have enjoyed with the tag team championship. While they were the SmackDown Tag Team Champions last year, they unified it with the RAW Tag Team Titles to become the undisputed champions.

Despite Jeff Jarrett's presence, The Usos proved why they are arguably the greatest tag team in WWE as they defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Will they return to RAW this week? And if they do, who will be the next to challenge them?

#2. What's next for The All Mighty United States Champion?

Bobby Lashley will enter RAW with the United States Championship intact. Apart from WrestleMania Backlash and Elimination Chamber, every appearance he has made in premium live specials has been memorable this year.

From defeating Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble to overcoming Omos and MVP and then beating Theory to win the US Title - 2022 has certainly been an excellent year for The All Mighty.

The WWE Universe in Nashville witnessed Bobby Lashley decimate Theory with The Hurt Lock and forced him to submit in less than five minutes. With the 25-year-old star now behind him, who awaits The All Mighty US Champion on RAW this week?

#1. What will be the aftermath of the Seth Rollins-Riddle brawl at SummerSlam?

Seth Rollins took out an injured Riddle at SummerSlam 2022

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was one of the marquee matches for SummerSlam 2022, but it was postponed due to an injury that The King Of Bros suffered last Monday.

That didn't stop The Bro from appearing anyway, as he called out his rival despite his injury. There was chaos from start to finish, and Rollins was happy to oblige, briefly brawling with Riddle before destroying him with the stomp.

It was an obvious outcome given Riddle's state, and we will likely see the fallout of the segment on the red brand this week.

