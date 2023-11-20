Welcome to the go-home episode of RAW to Survivor Series: WarGames. The two main matches are set in stone, and it's shaping up to be an incredible card already.

We're not going to focus too much on Gunther vs. The Miz and Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark, but we presume that there will be some sort of interaction to hype up the matches.

But there has already been so much announced for RAW this week that we're going to get started right away:

#5. What will Drew McIntyre have to say about his actions last week?

Drew McIntyre shocked the WWE Universe last week in the main event. While many have seen it coming from a mile away, it felt surreal when it finally happened, and Drew McIntyre turned heel.

The main event of RAW last week saw Damian Priest and Finn Balor defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles in their third match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Drew McIntyre appeared in the last minute to hit the Claymore Kick on Jey Uso and put him in the ring - allowing The Judgment Day to keep the gold. In another big twist, he shook Rhea Ripley's hand to seemingly cement his alliance with The Judgment Day.

As you know, four members of The Judgment Day, including the newest addition, JD McDonagh, will compete inside WarGames against Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso.

With McIntyre expected to be the fifth member of the match, will it lead to the return of 20-time Champion Randy Orton after 18 months away?

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura takes on Alpha Academy leader Chad Gable on RAW

A big test for the former World Title contender

Shinsuke Nakamura has been in a fun little feud against The Alpha Academy. He easily disposed of Akira Tozawa and defeated Otis last week.

This time around, he faces Alpha Academy leader Chad Gable in what will be his toughest test since losing at Fastlane 2023.

What will happen? Will Chad Gable's resilience and technique win him the match, or will the ruthlessness of Shinsuke Nakamura help him get the win?

#3. Raquel Rodriguez takes on Nia Jax in a powerful clash on RAW

The two strongest women in WWE will go head-to-head

Nia Jax has unsurprisingly been trying to assert her dominance over the RAW women's division - only fueled by her failure to capture the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

She isn't getting her singles title match against Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series, but she will pick on someone her own size. Raquel Rodriguez stood up to her last week and challenged her to a match. Who will reign supreme?

#2. Becky Lynch looks to get one over Xia Li

Both women have big matches ahead of them

Becky Lynch also failed to earn a Women's World Title shot for Survivor Series after Xia Li, the woman who has been feuding with her since she was briefly NXT Women's Champion, cost her the match by eliminating her from the outside.

The two women have a crucial week ahead. Xia Li first faces Becky Lynch in her biggest match on the main roster yet and will face Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship right after. If you recall, Valkyria is also the woman who dethroned Becky Lynch.

As for The Man, she will first face Xia Li and will make the trip to Chicago to join her former enemy Charlotte Flair in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Momentum will be on the side of the winner of this match. Who will stand tall?

#1. Two stars to compete to gain advantage in the WarGames match

The Men's WarGames match is expected to headline Survivor Series as it should. As you probably know by now, the "advantage" in question is basically which team will have the second member out to compete in the match.

It can result in a worn-down star getting taken out 2-on-1, which can possibly make it stay that way when a second star from the opposing team comes out.

As of now, no official match has been announced, but the advantage will go to whichever representing star wins their match on RAW.

