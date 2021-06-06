7 real-life couples who’ve departed WWE recently: Where are they now?

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins recently welcomed their first child together, while Leon Ruff and Aja Smith got engaged in 2020. Even though many current real-life couples are working in the company, a few couples have departed from WWE in the past few years.

Some of these superstars asked for their releases in search of other opportunities, while others were unfortunately cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, WWE has always been the land of opportunities for wrestlers, and fans could see a few of the couples return to the company sooner rather than later.

Let’s take a look at seven couples who’ve departed WWE recently, and what they are doing today.

#7 Maria and Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett) were released by WWE together

Maria is one of the most popular female WWE Superstars of all time. Maria is a decent performer inside the ring, however her mic and acting skills set her apart from the rest of the WWE roster.

Maria was part of WWE for over eight years, spread across two stints. Meanwhile, Mike Kanellis joined the company in 2017 along with his wife.

Both superstars were not used up to their full potential by the company, and they were put into some questionable storylines late in their WWE careers. In April 2020, Maria and Mike were released by WWE as part of the company’s efforts to cut costs.

Maria spoke with DropKick Podcast and opened up about Mike’s future in the industry and a possible return to WWE somewhere down the line.

"I'm sure that Mike will at some point. That’s just how that company rolls. For me, there would have to be some guaranteed money. I've always done the contracts where it's like you know, there's a downside but that's not guaranteed and two tiny ones. With how many years I've spent in this industry and I gave WWE over 8 years of my life. I think there'd have to be some guaranteed money."

"I don't know. I'm open to anything, wrestling wise. It's not at the forefront of my mind. For Mike that's everything to him. That's all he cares about is wrestling and being a really good professional wrestler. For me if the opportunity were to come about like came about in Impact I would love that."

The couple seem ready to continue their wrestling journey with Ring of Honor (ROH) in the months to come. WWE could look to re-sign the couple once the COVID-19 pandemic loosens its grip and allows the company to host more live shows.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood