Real reason Tyson Fury cannot fight in the US for WWE revealed

Tyson Fury was one of the athletes who appeared and even competed for WWE despite belonging to a different sport. However, it looks like the two-time world heavyweight champion won't be appearing for the brand for a while.

The English boxer's latest interaction with WWE occurred during the Clash at the Castle event in September. During the event, he prevented Austin Theory from cashing in on Roman Reigns during his main event match against Drew McIntyre.

The boxer also joined The Scotsman after his loss against the Tribal Chief during the aforementioned event, where they sang songs together to close the show. Unfortunately, it looks like this will be the only interaction Fury will have with the Stamford-based promotion in a while.

According to The Sun (via Cagesideseats), Tyson Fury was scheduled to show up at Royal Rumble and WrestleMania next year, but he was allegedly banned from entering the US due to his ties with an Irish mob boss.

''The US Sun claims WWE had planned to have Tyson Fury work both Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39 next year but that’s looking less likely as he’s apparently banned from entering the U.S. due to links to alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan emerged.”

Tyson's ban was already reported back in June. According to the boxer's brother Tommy Fury, he and his brother are still being refused entry to the United States due to their family's links with boxing promoter Daniel Kinahan.

Former champion believes Tyson Fury will be a good fit for WWE

The 34-year-old boxer has fought a number of professionals inside the boxing ring, but he only shared the wrestling ring once against Braun Strowman back at Crown Jewel 2019. Although the professional boxer only has limited experience with wrestling, Drew McIntyre thinks he's still going to be a perfect fit.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the SmackDown star looked back on his past interactions with Tyson Fury and claimed the latter would be a perfect fit for WWE if he decided to retire from boxing.

"Oh, a hundred percent [Fury is perfect for WWE]. Tyson and I go from arguing with each other on social media to singing with each other in Cardiff to make sure the fans go home happy, no matter how I felt personally in the moment... You've gotta sometimes swallow your pride and make sure the fans are happy. But Tyson gets it, he's an entertainer, he's top of his field, and when he chooses to hang up the boxing gloves, he's very much custom fit for WWE."

For now, it remains to be seen what will happen between Tyson Fury and WWE and if any changes might happen in the upcoming months.

