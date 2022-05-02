3 reasons why Ciampa shouldn't join Edge's stable on RAW and 2 why he should  

Ciampa was one of the most important figures in NXT due to his years of loyal service. Now, he is one of the latest Superstars to join RAW. Along with the returning Ezekiel, the former NXT Champion joined a roster that is stacked with talent.

In his first appearance, The Blackheart acted like a face. He played along to Ezekiel's claims that he was not Elias. In his next appearance, however, Ciampa blindsided the returning Mustafa Ali. With this immediate shift in character, WWE might have big plans for Ciampa.

When Edge turned heel before WrestleMania 38, some rumors stated that he would be leading his own stable. Damien Priest joined him in this new endeavor at the Show of Shows. While the faction still only consists of Edge and the former US Champion, more stars are expected to be added to the mix.

Ciampa's name emerged when news of Edge's new stable was making the rounds. As such, should he join the new group on RAW or should the former NXT Champion stay away from the faction?

Here are three reasons why he should not join Edge on his faction - Judgment Day - and two reasons why he should.

#5. Ciampa shouldn't join Edge because he is strong enough on his own

The Blackheart is a former multi-time NXT Champion.

During his tenure in NXT, Ciampa proved that he could carry an entire brand on his shoulders. He was a member of the DIY tag team with Johnny Gargano. The former NXT Champion also played both heel and face during his time in WWE's third brand.

Since The Blackheart has proven that he can stand alone, he doesn't necessarily need to be a part of Judgment Day. Due to his ability as an individual, he was never required to be part of a faction.

From playing a scrappy babyface to an aggressive heel, Ciampa can make any character work. For that reason, he doesn't need to be a part of Edge's stable.

#4. Joining the group would instantly put The Blackheart in a storyline

Joining the group would give Ciampa an immediate direction on RAW. Some stars have introductory vignettes (like Lacey Evans' reintroduction) while others have squash matches (like Gunther).

The Blackheart would immediately be thrust into one of the bigger angles on RAW if he joins The Rated-R Superstar, whose storyline is among the top angles on the red brand.

The Women's title picture is among the most important angles on RAW at the moment. The tag team unification feud, and the Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins saga are also set to culminate soon.

Edge could indeed play a role in the aforementioned storylines, and by teaming up with him, Ciampa wouldn't have to endure weeks of squash matches and uncertainty. He would have a role right off the bat and a spot in an important faction on RAW.

#3. He shouldn't join the group because someone else could use the spot more

Since Ciampa was one of the most important stars in NXT, as mentioned earlier, he doesn't necessarily need to join a group. He's above-average in the ring and on the mic.

Other stars might be able to use the inclusion in Judgement Day more than Ciampa. For instance, someone like T-Bar could use the push associated with joining Edge.

T-Bar is also good in the ring and on the mic, but he hasn't had a direction since Retribution disbanded. A RAW star like Cedric Alexander could also do well in a faction as proven by his time in the Hurt Business.

#2. Ciampa would fit in with the esthetic of the group

The new group is certainly filled with ominous undertones. Edge is drenched in blue light whenever he comes to the ring. Damien Priest even had a cloud of dark light around his eyes when he faced AJ Styles on an episode of RAW.

Judgment Day isn't supernatural like the Undertaker, but there are some unnatural tones around the faction. During his time in NXT, Ciampa played a megalomaniacal heel during his run as NXT Champ. He referred to the title as "Goldy" and acted as if he was willing to do anything to win.

Edge has shown no remorse for brutally attacking AJ Styles. Ciampa showed the same lack of remorse when he attacked Johnny Gargano a few years ago. The group has an air of superiority as it sits on its "Mountain of Omnipotence." Since he's been a dastardly heel, the former NXT Champ could easily blend in with the esthetic of the group.

#1. He shouldn't join Judgment Day because he just joined RAW

Would Ciampa be better off by joining together with some other performers?

If Ciampa had immediately joined Edge upon his main-roster promotion, then it would have made sense. Since he only recently debuted last month on RAW, however, it wouldn't make sense for him to join Judgment Day.

He has already had brief runs on the main roster both earlier this year and a few years ago. This time, however, is his official call-up to RAW. The former NXT Champion might need to establish a spot in the hierarchy of the red brand before joining Edge.

Priest turned heel and joined Edge after a successful year-long run on RAW. Ciampa just became a full-time member of the main roster, so he could be built up properly before he enters the bigger picture.

