2 reasons why John Cena should break Ric Flair's record and 2 reasons why he shouldn't

John Cena is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of his generation. His accomplishments collectively make the case for GOAT status, not least of which is a staggering 16 reigns as world champion.

Indeed, Cena's status as the 16-time world champion means he is the most successful top champion in WWE history. It is a mantle he shares with Ric Flair, who is arguably the greatest of his era. He has been waiting for more than five years to win his 17th world title, but it has yet to happen.

There is no doubt that The Franchise Player will want to surpass The Nature Boy's record, but the obvious question remains as to whether WWE should pull the trigger on it.

On this list, we look at two reasons why John Cena should break Ric Flair's record and two reasons why he shouldn't.

#4. Why John Cena should break Ric Flair's record: Records are meant to be broken and he is a deserving candidate to do so

Only one more reign to go

Greatness is not absolute. The absolute greats of any field seem untouchable for a while, but time always brings about figures who match or better their legacies. It is the same in wrestling, where iconic figures' records are always broken with time.

For the longest time, Ric Flair's haul of 16 world titles looked unbeatable. Fast-forward to the present, and it has been equalled. John Cena only needs one more world championship win to sit in a league of his own, and is someone who is worthy of the accolade.

Cena's hard work and status as a top draw and ambassador for WWE means he deserves to have a record tied to his name. The great thing about this is that years down the line, we will see someone surpass him. Records are meant to be broken and no one is safe from that universal truth.

#3. Why Cena shouldn't break Flair's record: He is currently a part-time star and it would be unfair to gift him one more reign

There's a reason Cena has been losing more as of late

While every WWE fan is clamoring for a John Cena return in the near future, no one knows what the reception will be if he goes over as a full-time rising star to break Ric Flair's record. He is at a stage where he is paying his dues to the wrestling business, and one last shot at personal glory is almost guaranteed to come at the expense of someone else.

WWE is entering a new era under Triple H's leadership, and now is the time to build new stars and shape the future. We love Cena and want him to get No. 17, but if it comes at the cost of the long-term project, his time should be up and the future's time should be now.

#2. Why Cena should break Flair's record: Flair himself backed him to do it

Ric Flair's record of 16 world title reigns looked unbreakable for a long time before John Cena won his 16th in 2017. After SummerSlam 2015 ended in defeat for the latter thanks to Jon Stewart aiding Seth Rollins, Flair appeared and addressed his record, stating that he would love for Cena to break it.

"To be honest with you, I was pulling for John Cena. Hear me out. Sooner or later, the record will be broken, and I'd prefer it'd be by someone that I respect " (2:32 - 2:52)

The Nature Boy's seal of approval is huge, and that gives WWE the opportunity to create history. When Cena returns for an extended run, we hope to see him win No. 17.

#1. Why Cena shouldn't break Flair's record: It would draw unnecessary comparisons between eras

The unfortunate problem with sports is that fans love to compare. Debates get tricky when comparisons are drawn between two figures from two different eras.

Cena and Flair are the greatest of their respective generations, and no one wants to compare the two of them. If they both end their careers at 16 world titles, it would be a great statistic to put both men at the top on equal footing. That is until a certain Tribal Chief breaks both their records.

