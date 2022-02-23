5 reasons why Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens should win the RAW Tag Team Championships

The newly-formed tag team of Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Kevin Owens are now in the mix for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

By beating RK-Bro this past Monday on the red brand, they have now been inserted into the RAW tag team titles match scheduled two weeks from now.

Rollins and Owens will take on RK-Bro and the Alpha Academy in a triple threat match for the latter's tag team titles. A win for them would see their team become the measuring stick of the division heading into WrestleMania.

The alliance between the former world champions has put the entire tag division on notice. They have already showcased the threat they pose and are now in prime position to capture their first titles as a team.

Here are five reasons why Rollins and Owens should win the RAW tag team titles two weeks from now.

#5 In our list of reasons why Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens should win the RAW Tag Team Championships: It elevates the titles

With all due respect to the Alpha Academy and RK-Bro, the RAW Tag Team Championship would receive more of a shot in the arm if Rollins and Owens held them. The Visionary and the Prizefighter are two top-class singles competitors and having them reign as champions would raise the bar.

Having the duo of former world champions capture the gold would also put RAW's tag team scene on the same level as that of SmackDown's. On the blue brand, the Usos' reign of terror has made for compelling storylines and in-ring action. RAW is yet to deliver on that level, but it could all change when the titles swap hands.

Rollins and Owens becoming RAW Tag Team Champions would instantly allow for teams to have a higher benchmark to aim at. With the cocky team as the face of the red brand's tag division, their eventual defeat would be that much more of a payoff.

