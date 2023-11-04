Recently released multi-time champion defeated Kurt Angle at WWE Crown Jewel 5 years ago: What happened next

Crown Jewel 2023 is right around the corner, and it looks like a former WWE Superstar has been reminiscing about his memories related to this spectacular event. The name in question is multi-time champion Dolph Ziggler.

The Show Off recently posted a throwback picture of his match against Kurt Angle that took place at Crown Jewel 2018. It looks like he is nostalgic about his match with the WWE legend and his memories related to the Saudi event.

This bout was a part of the WWE World Cup tournament to determine "The Best In The World." Dolph Ziggler and Angle locked horns in the first round in an incredible match at the event, where the former came out victorious.

The Showoff went on to face Seth Rollins later in the tournament's semi-final. Drew McIntyre, who was in Ziggler's corner, distracted Rollins. Taking advantage of it, Dolph secured a pinfall victory with a superkick.

He moved on to the finals of the tournament, where he was supposed to face The Miz. However, Shane McMahon replaced the A-Lister as the latter suffered an injury.

Dolph Ziggler tried his best to win the match, only to be at the receiving end of a coast-to-coast from Shane'O Mac. As a result, the former world champion lost in the finals of the tournament at Crown Jewel 2018.

Expand Tweet

Will WWE ever bring back Dolph Ziggler?

WWE released multiple superstars from the company back in September, and Dolph Zigger was one of the names shockingly let go. Ziggler's release was met with upset reactions from fans, superstars, and legends alike.

He was with WWE for nearly 20 years and is a veteran in the pro wrestling industry. His release, along with that of other superstars, came as an aftermath of the WWE-UFC merger under Endeavor.

However, with Triple H at the helm, the WWE Universe saw released superstars returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Hunter has been quite perceptive in understanding the potential of superstars.

Therefore, a wrestler of Dolph Ziggler's caliber will hopefully be rehired by WWE at some point. However, it might not happen now, as Ziggler might look to explore other opportunities outside the realm of WWE.

However, he will likely return to the company before wrapping up his pro wrestling career. Dolph Ziggler has had an amazing career in WWE, winning many championships and delivering some incredible moments.

Therefore, fans can expect him to have one last stint with WWE at some point before ending his wrestling career.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here