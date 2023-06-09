Released star having a baby, former SmackDown Women's Champion - 5 current & former WWE women who are pregnant

WWE has had a wealth of female superstars competing in the company's various brands over the years. While the women's division went dormant at times and was treated as a sexualized niche at other points, it has since become one of the most integral parts of the promotion.

The company currently has three brands with a stacked women's division on each. There are now five women's titles across the board, and some of the best wrestlers in the world are featured in each division.

A handful of female stars are currently missing in action. Some are out due to various injuries, such as Dakota Kai and Liv Morgan. Additionally, some are seemingly just not being used, such as Aliyah. A handful, however, are out of action for another reason.

A few female stars are out of action as they are expecting a child. Not only that, but a select number of former stars are also currently pregnant. This article will look at female stars from the company's past and present who are now expecting.

#5. Carmella and Corey Graves are expecting

Corey Graves and Carmella.

Carmella is one of the more charismatic female superstars in WWE. She joined the main roster seven years ago and has captured tag team gold, the 24/7 Championship, and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Staten Island Princess is in a relationship with another WWE star. More specifically, she's been dating Corey Graves for around four years, acting as a step-parent for Corey's children.

Now Corey and Carmella will have their first child together. Carmella disappeared from television before WrestleMania after seemingly being set to compete. On May 1, 2023, it was announced that the happy couple was expecting.

#4. Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly will have twins

🌸 Wïłśøñ 🧠 @WondahWilson FUN FACT:



Kelly Kelly has a higher record of victories in WWE World Heavyweight Championship matches than AJ Styles 🫶🏽 FUN FACT: Kelly Kelly has a higher record of victories in WWE World Heavyweight Championship matches than AJ Styles 🫶🏽 https://t.co/zuYlRbtDbp

Kelly Kelly was one of WWE's most popular stars during an era where women struggled to get much ring time and screen time. Despite that, she overcame the difficulties and became the Divas Champion. She later won the 24/7 Title during a brief return to television.

The former champion is currently married to a bodybuilder named Joe Coba. The two became engaged in 2020 and got married in April of 2021. Despite mainly being retired, Kelly has made periodic appearances with WWE, but not lately.

Instead, Kelly revealed that she was pregnant. The news came on March 28, 2023. A month later, she revealed that she wouldn't only be having her first child but that she was expecting twins.

#3. Tay Melo recently announced that she's pregnant

Tay Melo is perhaps best known to WWE fans as Taynara Conti. The Brazillian star participated in the Mae Young Classic and competed on NXT. She was released by the company in 2020. She has since begun competing in All Elite Wrestling.

The Brazillian began dating fellow wrestler Sammy Guevera in 2022. The couple started dating in January of that year and were engaged by June. The two got married just a few months later, in August.

The two revealed shocking news to the wrestling world at last month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. Sammy and Tay are expecting their first child, which means she'll be out of the ring for the foreseeable future.

#2. Alexa Bliss is expecting

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is one of the most successful female superstars of the modern era. She's a multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with different partners, a former RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and 24/7 Champion.

The Goddess began dating singer and musician Ryan Cabrera in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic. They were engaged in November of that year and married on April 9, 2022.

Bliss had been out of action for several months due to skin cancer and appearing on The Masked Singer. Fans were waiting for her to return, but instead, she revealed she was expecting a baby. The baby is expected to arrive in December.

#1. Billie Kay is pregnant

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

Billie Kay is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the world. Her in-ring skills certainly deliver, but beyond that, she has a bundle of personality and can talk as well as just about anybody.

The Australian star is best known as being one-half of The IIconics. She and Peyton Royce are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The two were split up before both were released in 2021.

Kay has been in a long-term relationship with somebody who isn't in the public eye. On June 8, 2023, Billie revealed that she is pregnant and the baby is expected in December. Peyton Royce had a baby not long before Billie's news.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes