Released WWE star to return after 39+ months alongside Bray Wyatt? Exploring potential twist

Bray Wyatt began his WWE main roster run as part of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. The eerie faction later added Braun Strowman to its ranks. After the group disbanded, The Eater of Worlds embarked on a single run. However, a ghost from his past recently hinted at a potential return.

It has been months since fans saw Bray Wyatt in WWE. After returning at Extreme Rules 2022, he competed in only one televised match. He was gearing up for a potential WrestleMania 39 match with Bobby Lashley before being sidelined due to a reported health issue. In recent weeks, there have been conflicting reports about The Eater of Worlds' return, and some believe he might not resurface alone.

Former WWE star Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) was released by the company in April 2020 as part of the budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He recently got the fans buzzing after he posted a cryptic message with the phrase "Old Dog, New Tricks" and the mask he used as part of The Wyatt Family. While some believe it could be a hint about his return, that might not be the case.

Interestingly, The Undertaker recently mentioned how The Eater of Worlds' Wyatt Family gimmick should return to WWE programming.

Multiple former stars have recently teased returning to the Stamford-based promotion but to no avail. Rowan might be one of them, as he seems occupied with his bookings on the independent circuit. If the former champion indeed returns, it might not be soon, as recent reports have suggested Bray Wyatt is still not cleared to compete.

Is Erick Rowan interested in a WWE return?

The Wyatt Family was one of the most dominant groups in WWE

Erick Rowan has remained active on the independent circuit following his WWE departure. However, he has not signed a full-time deal with a major promotion. Interestingly, this could be one of the reasons why he may return in the future.

In a previous interview with WrestlingNews, Erick Rowan gave a vague reply when asked about a WWE return. However, the veteran noted that he hasn't signed with any wrestling company. He also called himself an independent contractor and seemed content with his wrestling schedule.

"All I can say is that I’m not under contract with any wrestling company, I’m a true independent contractor within acting and wrestling. Independent wrestling is alive and well, so you know, support your local independent wrestling promotions because, without them, there are no future stars of tomorrow unless they just recruit through colleges." [H/T Fightful]

Bray Wyatt may return to WWE with someone else, not with Erick Rowan

Although The Wyatt Family's reunion seems unlikely, that doesn't necessarily mean the former Universal Champion will return alone.

It should be noted that after Bray Wyatt's comeback last year, he has had Uncle Howdy beside him. The identity of the masked star is still unknown, but reports indicate Bo Dallas could be the man behind the mysterious disguise. Hence, Wyatt is expected to continue his storyline with Howdy upon his arrival.

For now, it remains to be seen when and where fans will see Bray Wyatt in the Stamford-based promotion again.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes